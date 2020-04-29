Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a Technology Semiconductors business, saw its stock exchange 70,517,287 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 77.4M. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock is trading at $55.51, down -0.98 cents or -1.73% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is $6.73B. Gross Profit is $2.87B and the EBITDA is $853M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is 77.4M compared to 81.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Approximately 6.06% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock is 2.38, indicating its 3.49% to 5.42% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AMD’s short term support levels are around $55.96, $51.75 and $49.76 on the downside. AMDs short term resistance levels are $58.84 and $57.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMD has short term rating of Bullish (0.48), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). AMD is trading 113.25% off its 52 week low at $26.03 and -6.34% off its 52 week high of $59.27. Performance wise, AMD stock has recently shown investors 4.89% a higher demand in a week, 19.17% a higher demand in a month and 9.86% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has shown a return of 21.04% since the beginning of the year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Key Research:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $64.994B. AMD insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares. On Mar-06-20 Atlantic Equities Upgrade AMD as Neutral → Overweight at $37 → $60. On Mar-06-20 Craig Hallum Upgrade AMD as Hold → Buy at $48 → $60 and on Mar-13-20 Northland Capital Upgrade AMD as Market Perform → Outperform at $52.50.

There are currently 1.16B shares in the float and 1.17B shares outstanding. There are 6.06% shares short in AMDs float. The industry rank for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Key Fundamentals:

AMD last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,731,000 to $6,731,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.18 and a profit of 43.97% next year. The growth rate on AMD this year is 68.75 compared to an industry 2.40. AMDs next year’s growth rate is 44.44 compared to an industry 25.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 22.25 compared to an industry of 2.02 and AMDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 74.27 compared to an industry of 11.03. AMD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD):

Advanced Micro Devices has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider.AMD has emerged as a strong challenger to NVIDIA’s dominance in the graphic processing unit or GPU market based on its Radeon technology.Launch of 7 nanometer (nm)-based AMD Radeon RX 5700-series gaming graphics card family featuring RDNA architecture, high-speed GDDR6 (Graphics Double Data Rate type 6) memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface, has helped the company increase presence among gamers.Moreover, AMD’s Radeon Pro graphics cards and Radeon VR Creator cards support game developers, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, respectively.Further, AMD Radeon Instinct family of GPU products are gaining traction in data center applications, including deep learning training and traditional high performance computing (HPC) workloads.Additionally, AMD EPYC 7001 Series of high performance processors is helping AMD gain share in the server market. Further, AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 Series of processors addresses new markets including, networking, storage and edge computing devices.In consumer-PC market, AMD has become a key challenger to Intel courtesy AMD Ryzen desktop processor family. The company’s desktop-based processor offerings include Ryzen and high-end Ryzen Threadripper processors, among others. AMD Athlon and AMD PRO series of processors cater to commercial and consumer desktop PC market.AMD’s processors are primarily powered by the company’s proprietary “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures.Santa Clara, CA-based, AMD generated revenues of $6.731 billion in 2019. The company reports operations under two segments — Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. This segment generated revenues of $4.709 billion in 2019.Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, dense servers, semi-custom SoC products, engineering services and royalties. This segment generated $2.02 billion in 2019.