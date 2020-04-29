Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 31,360,545 shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.09M. Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) stock is quoted at $0.5000, up 0.0927 cents or +22.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is $76.4M. Gross Profit is $54.48M and the EBITDA is $-13.38M.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is 10.09M compared to 5.06M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3749 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5590. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK). Approximately 17.14% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) stock is 1.64, indicating its 13.61% to 13.75% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MARK’s short term support levels are around $0.45, $0.42 and $0.37 on the downside. MARKs short term resistance levels are $1.05, $0.85 and $0.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MARK has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03). MARK is trading 100.00% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -65.75% off its 52 week high of $1.46. Performance wise, MARK stock has recently shown investors 28.37% an inflation in a week, 24.94% an inflation in a month and -18.01% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) has shown a return of -2.91% since the first of the year.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Key Statistics:

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $28.72M. MARK insiders hold roughly 26.23% of the shares. On Jul-01-15 Maxim Group Initiated MARK as Buy at $11. On Oct-13-16 ROTH Capital Initiated MARK as Buy at $8.50 and on Jan-31-18 ROTH Capital Reiterated MARK as Buy at $10.25 → $20.50.

There are currently 40.62M shares in the float and 55.94M shares outstanding. There are 17.14% shares short in MARKs float. The industry rank for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is 84 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Fundamental Figures:

MARK last 2 years revenues have decreased from $79,110 to $76,402 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 The book value per share (mrq) is -0.44 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04. MARK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK):

Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.