Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 2,016,248 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 454.02k. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock traded at $1.6750, up 0.375 cents or +28.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is $5M. Gross Profit is $5M and the EBITDA is $-59.74M.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is 454.02k compared to 1.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2399 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6284. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI). Approximately 6.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock is 0.97, indicating its 13.74% to 11.87% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PTI’s short term support levels are around $1.43, $1.04 and $0.87 on the downside. PTIs short term resistance levels are $4.45, $2.45 and $2.03 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PTI has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). PTI is trading 174.59% off its 52 week low at $0.61 and -64.51% off its 52 week high of $4.72. Performance wise, PTI stock has recently shown investors 23.16% a greater amount in a week, 30.86% a greater amount in a month and -4.83% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) has shown a return of -26.54% since the beginning of the year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Key Evaluation:

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $87.347M. PTI insiders hold roughly 17.86% of the shares. On Apr-18-16 Guggenheim Initiated PTI as Neutral, On Dec-12-17 Robert W. Baird Reiterated PTI as Outperform at $13 → $25 and on Oct-18-18 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade PTI as Sector Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 42.40M shares in the float and 52.15M shares outstanding. There are 6.61% shares short in PTIs float. The industry rank for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Fundamentals Statistics:

PTI last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,000 to $5,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 1.00% next year. The growth rate on PTI this year is -10.34 compared to an industry 7.50. PTIs next year’s growth rate is 4.81 compared to an industry 5.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.07 compared to an industry of 3.31 PTI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.23.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI):

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.