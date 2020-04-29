Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 2,357,415 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.79M. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is quoted at $1,233.67, down -42.21 cents or -3.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $161.86B. Gross Profit is $89.96B and the EBITDA is $48.13B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 1.79M compared to 2.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has a 50-day moving average of $1,182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.17. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG). Approximately 0.66% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is indicating its 2.97% to 3.18% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, GOOG’s short term support levels are around $1215.37, $1127.24 and $1095.46 on the downside. GOOGs short term resistance levels are $1526.69, $1493.59 and $1432.99 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOOG has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03). GOOG is trading 21.72% off its 52 week low at $1013.54 and -19.48% off its 52 week high of $1532.11. Performance wise, GOOG stock has recently shown investors 1.42% a rise in a week, 11.07% a rise in a month and -15.07% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has shown a return of -7.73% since the beginning of the year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Key Figures:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $846.385B. GOOG insiders hold roughly 5.66% of the shares. On Jan-10-20 Bernstein Initiated GOOG as Outperform, On Feb-04-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated GOOG as Outperform at $1530 → $1620 and on Mar-30-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade GOOG as Market Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 617.97M shares in the float and 680.92M shares outstanding. There are 0.66% shares short in GOOGs float. The industry rank for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Fundamentals Statistics:

GOOG last 2 years revenues have increased from $161,857,000 to $161,857,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 10.98 and a profit of 25.20% next year. The growth rate on GOOG this year is -11.03 compared to an industry 2.00. GOOGs next year’s growth rate is 28.62 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 292.65 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.36 compared to an industry of 2.15 and GOOGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.37 compared to an industry of 15.92. GOOG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 43.74 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 10.97.

About Alphabet Inc. (GOOG):

Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California.