Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock exchange 4,124,817 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.87M. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) stock is trading at $23.94, up 0.2 cents or +0.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is $4.45B. Gross Profit is $2.62B and the EBITDA is $712.8M.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is 3.87M compared to 4.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR). Approximately 3.55% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) stock is 1.05, indicating its 2.03% to 3.44% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, JNPR’s short term support levels are around $23.51, $22.61 and $22.02 on the downside. JNPRs short term resistance levels are $26.25, $24.87 and $24.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JNPR has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). JNPR is trading 57.50% off its 52 week low at $15.20 and -15.14% off its 52 week high of $28.21. Performance wise, JNPR stock has recently shown investors 5.88% a pop in a week, 20.06% a pop in a month and 2.92% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has shown a return of -2.80% since the beginning of the year.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Key Data:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.924B. JNPR insiders hold roughly 1.16% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed JNPR as Sector Perform, On Apr-17-20 Goldman Upgrade JNPR as Sell → Neutral at $21 → $23 and on Apr-20-20 JP Morgan Upgrade JNPR as Neutral → Overweight at $27.

There are currently 327.19M shares in the float and 332.01M shares outstanding. There are 3.55% shares short in JNPRs float. The industry rank for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is 66 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Fundamental Evaluation:

JNPR last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,445,400 to $4,445,400 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.25 and a profit of 14.00% next year. The growth rate on JNPR this year is -7.56 compared to an industry 13.10. JNPRs next year’s growth rate is 15.09 compared to an industry 29.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.71 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.72 compared to an industry of 1.52 and JNPRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.56 compared to an industry of 14.03. JNPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.25.

About Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR):

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Juniper Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help to build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises and public sector organizations and service providers across the globe. Hence, the two primary markets for its networking products and services happen to be Enterprise and Service Provider.Juniper offers a broad range of routing, switching and security products. Routing includes products and services from the E, M, MX, PTX, T Series, and ACX router families. Switching primarily consists of products and services for EX Series and wireless local area network solutions as well as QFabric. Security includes High-End SRX services and vGW Virtual Gateways, High-End Firewall virtual private network (VPN) systems and appliances, branch SRX, branch firewall, and J-Series product families, secure socket layer VPN appliances, intrusion detection and prevention appliances, and wide area network optimization platforms.Per Juniper’s integrated operating plan (IOP) formulated in February 2014, the company has realigned the organization into a One-Juniper structure. The company reports under two segments — Total Product (comprises Routing, Switching and Security products) and Total Services.Product (65.5% of total net revenues in fourth-quarter 2019) includes revenues from networking product sales and from sales made through distribution channels. Service (34.5%) includes revenues generated from maintenance, training and other professional services.