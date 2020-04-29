iRobot Corporation (IRBT), a Technology Consumer Electronics organization, saw its stock exchange 2,309,883 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.17M. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) stock is quoted at $61.13, up 4.03 cents or +7.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is $1.21B. Gross Profit is $555.65M and the EBITDA is $122.28M.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is 1.17M compared to 1.35M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of iRobot Corporation (IRBT). Approximately 49.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) stock is 1.40, indicating its 5.53% to 6.50% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, IRBT’s short term support levels are around $57.82, $56.32 and $54.10 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, IRBT has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). IRBT is trading 86.43% off its 52 week low at $32.79 and -41.82% off its 52 week high of $105.07. Performance wise, IRBT stock has recently shown investors 20.10% a higher demand in a week, 41.05% a higher demand in a month and 12.91% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has shown a return of 20.74% since the beginning of the year.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Key Research:

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.704B. IRBT insiders hold roughly 2.50% of the shares. On Oct-24-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade IRBT as Buy → Neutral at $70 → $50. On Jan-16-20 Raymond James Upgrade IRBT as Underperform → Mkt Perform and on Apr-22-20 JP Morgan Downgrade IRBT as Neutral → Underweight at $41.

There are currently 27.18M shares in the float and 27.29M shares outstanding. There are 49.41% shares short in IRBTs float. The industry rank for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Fundamentals Statistics:

IRBT last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,214,010 to $1,214,010 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects iRobot Corporation (IRBT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.42 and a profit of 123.75% next year. The growth rate on IRBT this year is -78.79 compared to an industry -5.30. IRBTs next year’s growth rate is 141.27 compared to an industry 18.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.48 compared to an industry of 2.22 and IRBTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.18 compared to an industry of 13.78. IRBT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.55.

About iRobot Corporation (IRBT):

iRobot Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of robots worldwide. The company is a leader not only in the domestic arena but also excels in the field of commercial usage. Notably, the company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA. In 2019, it generated around $1.21 billion in revenues.In second-quarter 2016, iRobot divested its Defense & Security business. Thereafter, it started generating the majority of revenues from the Consumer business. The company further strengthened its businesses through acquisitions of two distributors — Japan-based Sales On Demand Corporation and Europe-based Robopolis SAS — in 2017. These buyouts fortified iRobot presence in Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, France, Japan and the Netherlands.It is worth mentioning here that iRobot’s Consumer business is related to the manufacturing of mobile robots. The company owns premium robotic brands such as Roomba, Braava, Mirra and Looj.The above-mentioned robots feature proprietary technologies and help in domestic chores like vacuuming, floor scrubbing and mopping, pool cleaning, and gutter cleaning. The products are primarily sold via several distribution channels, which include chain stores, national retailers and online through iRobot’s website as well as value-added distributors and resellers.In addition to vacuuming and mopping products, the company entered the lawn care market as it unveiled Terra — a robot mower — in January 2019. Terra features state-of-the-art mapping and navigation technologies, high-quality mowing, and easy installation capabilities.