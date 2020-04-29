Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock exchange 61,133,641 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.53k. Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock is changing hands at $4.0800, up 3.08 cents or +308.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is $31.6M. Gross Profit is $13.74M and the EBITDA is $857k.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is 12.53k compared to 9.24k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.8997 and a 200-day moving average of $1.4023. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX). Approximately 0.18% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock is 1.42, indicating its 80.63% to 33.99% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CREX’s short term support levels are around $2.02, $1.74 and $1.63 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, CREX has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16). CREX is trading 684.62% off its 52 week low at $0.52 and 11.78% off its 52 week high of $3.65. Performance wise, CREX stock has recently shown investors 441.15% an increase in a week, 458.90% an increase in a month and 155.00% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has shown a return of 166.67% since the beginning of the year.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Key Statistics:

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $39.963M. CREX insiders hold roughly 25.12% of the shares.

There are currently 6.38M shares in the float and 8.66M shares outstanding. There are 0.18% shares short in CREXs float. The industry rank for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is 56 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Fundamental Data:

CREX last 2 years revenues have increased from $31,598 to $31,598 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 80.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.29.

About Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX):

Creative Realities Inc. is a marketing technologies company. The Company provides a range of marketing technology solutions to its customers through its suite of software applications marketed as RoninCast. It utilizes digital marketing such as touch displays, multi-screen visuals, and interactive social media. Creative Realities Inc., formerly known as Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc., is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.