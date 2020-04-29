Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), a Industrials Airlines organization, saw its stock exchange 54,019,796 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 13.97M. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock is quoted at $29.69, up 0.58 cents or +1.99% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is $22.43B. Gross Profit is $7.02B and the EBITDA is $3.99B.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 13.97M compared to 9.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). Approximately 1.91% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock is 1.40, indicating its 5.64% to 6.68% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, LUVs short term resistance levels are $58.26, $56.59 and $55.16 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LUV has short term rating of Neutral (-0.22), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.53) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.67) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.47). LUV is trading 3.09% off its 52 week low at $28.80 and -49.53% off its 52 week high of $58.83. Performance wise, LUV stock has recently shown investors -1.39% a lower amount in a week, -18.39% a lower amount in a month and -48.45% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has shown a return of -45.00% since the 1st of this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Key Statistics:

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.105B. LUV insiders hold roughly 0.31% of the shares. On Apr-06-20 JP Morgan Upgrade LUV as Underweight → Neutral at $36. On Apr-20-20 Cowen Reiterated LUV as Outperform at $45 → $40 and on Apr-21-20 Susquehanna Upgrade LUV as Neutral → Positive at $41.

There are currently 506.62M shares in the float and 526.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.91% shares short in LUVs float. The industry rank for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 158 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Fundamental Details:

LUV last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,428,000 to $22,428,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a profit of 190.80% next year. The growth rate on LUV this year is -148.24 compared to an industry -28.90. LUVs next year’s growth rate is -286.89 compared to an industry -4.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.53 compared to an industry of 0.65 and LUVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.28 compared to an industry of 2.04. LUV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.48.

About Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV):

Based in Dallas, TX, Southwest Airlines is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and ‘ten near-international’ markets. The company, incorporated in Texas in 1967, commenced operations on Jun 18, 1971, with three Boeing 737 jets serving the cities of Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.Per the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest available data, Southwest Airlines has emerged as the largest domestic air carrier (measured in terms of the number of domestic originating passengers boarded) in the United States. During 2018, the carrier commenced operating flights from Indianapolis, San Jose, Sacramento, Columbus, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham.Additionally, during 2018, the carrier started shipping cargo to international destinations like Mexico City, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, and San Jose, Costa Rica.The company is constantly looking to modernize its fleet. At 2019-end, Southwest Airlines had 747 Boeing 737 jets in its fleet. The carrier used its fleet to serve101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and ten near-international countries: Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. As part of its expansion efforts, Southwest Airlines started operating flights to Hawaii from March 2019.Southwest Airlines provides short-haul, high frequency, point-to-point and low-fare services. The company’s point-to-point route structure includes services to and from many secondary or downtown airports such as Dallas Love Field, Houston Hobby, Chicago Midway, Baltimore-Washington International and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood. In fact, roughly 77% of the carrier’s passengers flew nonstop during 2019. The carrier served 720 non-stop city pairs as of Dec 31, 2019.The company also offers long-haul nonstop service between markets like Oakland and Orlando, Los Angeles and Nashville, Las Vegas and Orlando, San Diego and Baltimore, Houston and New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles and Tampa, Oakland and Baltimore, San Diego and Newark.Passenger revenues account for the bulk (92.6% in 2019) of the top line at Southwest Airlines. Freight revenues accounted for 0.8% and the remaining came from other sources.