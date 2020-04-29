ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock trade 6,015,778 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.03M. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) stock is quoted at $30.53, up 2.01 cents or +7.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is $10.16B. Gross Profit is $3.38B and the EBITDA is $2.38B.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is 8.03M compared to 6.73M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE). Approximately 2.33% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) stock is 2.01, indicating its 7.48% to 9.88% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, OKE’s short term support levels are around $29.03, $24.65 and $19.20 on the downside. OKEs short term resistance levels are $74.65, $69.94 and $67.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OKE has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). OKE is trading 151.07% off its 52 week low at $12.16 and -61.10% off its 52 week high of $78.48. Performance wise, OKE stock has recently shown investors 13.37% an increase in a week, 45.80% an increase in a month and -59.32% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has shown a return of -59.65% since the start of the year.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Key Details:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.635B. OKE insiders hold roughly 0.67% of the shares. On Mar-12-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade OKE as Neutral → Outperform at $79 → $50. On Apr-14-20 Jefferies Upgrade OKE as Hold → Buy at $75 → $32 and on Apr-21-20 Goldman Downgrade OKE as Buy → Neutral at $36.

There are currently 411.06M shares in the float and 413.91M shares outstanding. There are 2.33% shares short in OKEs float. The industry rank for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is 10 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Fundamental Research:

OKE last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,164,367 to $10,164,367 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.82 and a profit of 4.03% next year. The growth rate on OKE this year is 7.49 compared to an industry 3.10. OKEs next year’s growth rate is 0.30 compared to an industry 6.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.05. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.89 compared to an industry of 1.73 and OKEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.71 compared to an industry of 9.10. OKE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.80.

About ONEOK, Inc. (OKE):

Tulsa, OK-based ONEOK Inc. was founded in 1906. The company is an energy company, is engaged in natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) businesses. The company was the sole general partner and owner of 41.2% of ONEOK Partners L.P. as of Dec 31, 2016. On Feb 1, 2017, ONEOK and ONEOK Partners entered into a definitive agreement. Per the deal, ONEOK will acquire the remaining 58.8% stake in ONEOK Partners for $9.3 billion. The transaction was completed on Jun 30, 2017.ONEOK is primarily focused on rendering management support and resources to ONEOK Partners and creating value for its shareholders through its ownership in the partnership. As a result, ONEOK’s reportable segments reflect the three business segments of ONEOK Partners. ONEOK Inc.’s operations are divided into three reportable business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.In 2019, the Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines segments contributed 21%, 75% and 4% to total revenues, respectively.The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides nondiscretionary services to producers that include gathering and processing of natural gas produced from crude oil and natural gas wells. This segment gathers and processes natural gas in the Mid-Continent region.The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region where it provides nondiscretionary services to producers of NGLs.The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Other and eliminations is a non-operating segment consisting of the operating and leasing operations of the company’s headquarters building and related parking facility and other amounts needed to reconcile ONEOK’s reportable segments to its consolidated financial statements.