Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock trade 9,862,533 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 14.31M. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is changing hands at $403.83, down -17.55 cents or -4.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is $21.4B. Gross Profit is $7.72B and the EBITDA is $3.21B.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 14.31M compared to 8.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has a 50-day moving average of $374.07 and a 200-day moving average of $338.18. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). Approximately 3.59% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is 1.03, indicating its 3.71% to 4.30% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NFLX’s short term support levels are around $403.65, $388.42 and $382.92 on the downside. NFLXs short term resistance levels are $452.52, $444.10 and $412.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NFLX has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). NFLX is trading 60.07% off its 52 week low at $252.28 and -10.16% off its 52 week high of $449.52. Performance wise, NFLX stock has recently shown investors -6.92% a lower amount in a week, 13.08% a greater amount in a month and 15.87% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has shown a return of 24.80% since the beginning of the year.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Key Research:

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $177.606B. NFLX insiders hold roughly 1.62% of the shares. On Apr-22-20 Stifel Downgrade NFLX as Buy → Hold at $440 → $460. On Apr-22-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated NFLX as Buy at $490 → $580 and on Apr-22-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade NFLX as Underweight → Equal Weight at $460.

There are currently 431.66M shares in the float and 434.34M shares outstanding. There are 3.59% shares short in NFLXs float. The industry rank for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Fundamental Evaluation:

NFLX last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,156,447 to $21,403,146 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.79 and a profit of 34.06% next year. The growth rate on NFLX this year is 55.69 compared to an industry 1.50. NFLXs next year’s growth rate is 34.21 compared to an industry 1.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 22.04 compared to an industry of 0.71 and NFLXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.53 compared to an industry of 2.55. NFLX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.83.

About Netflix, Inc. (NFLX):

Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. The company evolved from a small DVD-rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider, courtesy of its wide-ranging content portfolio and a fortified international footprint. At the end of first-quarter 2020, the company had 182.86 million paid subscribers globally.Netflix has been spending aggressively on building its original show portfolio. This is helping it sustain its leading position despite the launch of new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ as well as the existing services like Amazon prime video.Netflix streams movies, television shows and documentaries across a wide variety of genres and languages. Subscribers, both domestic and international, can watch them on a host of internet-connected devices, including television sets, computers and mobile devices.The Los Gatos, CA-based company reported revenues of $20.16 billion in 2019.Beginning fourth-quarter 2019, Netflix started disclosing revenues and membership data by regions — the Asia Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM); and the United States and Canada (UCAN).UCAN accounted for 48.9% of total revenues in 2019. At the end of first-quarter 2020, the company had 69.97 million paid subscribers.EMEA accounted for 28.6% of total revenues in 2019. At the end of first-quarter 2020, the company had 58.73 million paid subscribers.LATAM contributed 13.6% of total revenues in 2019. The company had 34.32 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the first-quarter 2020.APAC accounted for 7.6% of total revenues in 2019. The company had 19.84 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the first-quarter 2020.In the Domestic DVD segment, Netflix delivers DVDs through the U.S. postal service from distribution centers located in major U.S. cities. Revenues from the DVD segment accounted for 1.5% of total revenues in 2019.