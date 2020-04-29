iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 99,366,337 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.81M. iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock traded at $1.1200, up 0.2039 cents or +22.26% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is $1.74M. Gross Profit is $2.02M and the EBITDA is $-12.66M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 7.81M compared to 26.9M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1203 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5711. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of iBio, Inc. (IBIO). Approximately 3.14% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is -6.88, indicating its 15.28% to 11.87% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, IBIO’s short term support levels are around $1.09, $0.92 and $0.49 on the downside. IBIOs short term resistance levels are $3.10, $1.39 and $1.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IBIO has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35). IBIO is trading 2140.00% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -67.06% off its 52 week high of $3.40. Performance wise, IBIO stock has recently shown investors 25.10% a higher demand in a week, -2.61% a drop in a month and 327.48% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has shown a return of 349.80% since the start of the year.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Key Evaluation:

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $114.531M. IBIO insiders hold roughly 8.78% of the shares.

There are currently 92.53M shares in the float and 95.74M shares outstanding. There are 3.14% shares short in IBIOs float. The industry rank for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Fundamentals Statistics:

IBIO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,018 to $1,744 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04.

About iBio, Inc. (IBIO):

Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.