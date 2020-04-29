Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants business, saw its stock exchange 2,088,950 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.24M. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) stock traded at $45.90, down -0.03 cents or -0.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is $8.78B. Gross Profit is $1.81B and the EBITDA is $1.3B.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is 3.24M compared to 3.49M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC). Approximately 3.20% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) stock is 0.84, indicating its 3.59% to 3.78% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, YUMC’s short term support levels are around $45.75, $45.05 and $43.86 on the downside. YUMCs short term resistance levels are $50.33, $47.87 and $46.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, YUMC has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42). YUMC is trading 19.75% off its 52 week low at $38.33 and -9.54% off its 52 week high of $50.74. Performance wise, YUMC stock has recently shown investors 3.29% a pop in a week, 7.85% a pop in a month and 1.89% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has shown a return of -4.39% since the first of the year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Key Figures:

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $17.263B. YUMC insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On Apr-30-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade YUMC as Neutral → Buy, On Oct-28-19 Jefferies Initiated YUMC as Buy and on Feb-06-20 Daiwa Securities Downgrade YUMC as Outperform → Neutral.

There are currently 375.26M shares in the float and 375.94M shares outstanding. There are 3.20% shares short in YUMCs float. The industry rank for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is 174 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Fundamental Research:

YUMC last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,776,000 to $8,776,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 145.42% next year. The growth rate on YUMC this year is -59.04 compared to an industry -32.50. YUMCs next year’s growth rate is 153.25 compared to an industry 34.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.44 compared to an industry of 1.45 and YUMCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.92 compared to an industry of 6.17. YUMC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC):

Yum China Holdings, Inc., incorporated in Delaware on Apr 1, 2016, became an independent and publicly-traded company; post its spin-off from Yum! Brands, Inc. on Oct 31, 2016. Yum China’s U.S. operations are based in Texas. The company operates both company-owned and franchised restaurants.Yum China pays a license fee to Yum! Brands which equals 3% of net system sales from both company-owned and franchise restaurants. The company’s brands include The KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company also owns East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY.Being the largest restaurant company in China, Yum China had more than 9,200 restaurants, covering over 1,300 cities at the end of 2019. Yum China reportable segments — KFC (74% of the total revenues in 2019) and Pizza Hut (26%).KFC is the leading quick-service restaurant brand in China. The brand opened its first restaurant in Beijing in 1987. As of Dec 31, 2018, there were more than 5,900 KFC restaurants in more than 1,200 cities across China. In addition to Original Recipe chicken, KFC in China has an extensive menu, featuring pork, seafood, rice dishes, fresh vegetables, soups, congee, desserts and many other products, including premium coffee. The KFC brand is also seeking to increase revenues from its restaurants throughout the day, with breakfast, delivery and 24-hour operations in many of its locations.Pizza Hut is the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China. As of Dec 31, 2018, the brand operated in more than 500 cities, offering multiple dayparts — including breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. Pizza Hut opened its first China location in Beijing in 1990. The brand has grown rapidly. As of the end of 2018, there were over 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants across China. It has an extensive menu, offering a broad variety of pizzas, entrees, pasta, rice dishes, appetizers, beverages and desserts.The company’s other segment includes Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY.