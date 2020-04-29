Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 1,248,640 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 763.87k. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) stock is trading at $236.69, up 10.59 cents or +4.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is $737.67M. Gross Profit is $648.34M and the EBITDA is $249.44M.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is 763.87k compared to 1.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has a 50-day moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC). Approximately 7.33% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) stock is 1.39, indicating its 4.44% to 6.72% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, PAYC’s short term support levels are around $229.28, $216.47 and $187.65 on the downside. PAYCs short term resistance levels are $341.62, $324.89 and $299.11 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PAYC has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). PAYC is trading 44.84% off its 52 week low at $163.42 and -30.79% off its 52 week high of $342.00. Performance wise, PAYC stock has recently shown investors 13.68% a higher demand in a week, 13.28% a higher demand in a month and -25.71% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has shown a return of -10.60% since the start of the year.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Key Statistics:

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.925B. PAYC insiders hold roughly 16.20% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade PAYC as Outperform → Sector Perform at $345 → $240. On Apr-23-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade PAYC as Neutral → Underperform at $290 → $190 and on Apr-23-20 JP Morgan Downgrade PAYC as Neutral → Underweight at $200.

There are currently 49.30M shares in the float and 60.52M shares outstanding. There are 7.33% shares short in PAYCs float. The industry rank for Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is 56 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Fundamentals Statistics:

PAYC last 2 years revenues have increased from $737,671 to $737,671 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.27 and a profit of 25.12% next year. The growth rate on PAYC this year is 16.00 compared to an industry 3.60. PAYCs next year’s growth rate is 21.43 compared to an industry 21.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.21. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 25.07 compared to an industry of 5.16 and PAYCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 63.32 compared to an industry of 24.41. PAYC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.26.

About Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC):

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Paycom Software, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records andtalent management processes.Founded in 1998, the company offers analytics that manages the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.Paycom serves more than 23,500 clients or nearly 12,700 customers based on Parent Company Grouping. Its human resource services include retirement services administration, workers’ compensation administration, employee benefit solutions, professional employer organization and other administrative services for businesses.Paycom’s HCM solution offers a full suite of applications that generally falls within the following categories, namely talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and HR management.Its HCM software streamlines and automates many of the day-to-day record-keeping processes and provides a framework for HR staff to manage benefits administration and payroll, map out succession planning and document such things as personnel actions and compliance with industry and/or government regulations. The cloud-based HCM reduces the administrative burden on employers and increases employee productivity.In 2019, Paycom reported revenues of $737.7 million, representing growth of 30% year over year. Recurring revenues of $724.4 million grew 30% from the prior year, and constituted 98% of total revenues.Paycom talent acquisition and talent management applications compete primarily with Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP and Workday. Its payroll applications including payroll processing rival primarily with Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Ceridian, Paychex, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software. Its HR management applications contend mainly with ADP, Ceridian, Oracle, Paychex, Paylocity, SAP and Workday. The company’s time and labor management applications compete primarily with ADP, Ceridian, Kronos, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software Group.As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had 3,765 employees across the United States.