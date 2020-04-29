FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 3,633,306 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.24M. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) stock is quoted at $11.42, down -0.1 cents or -0.87% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is $889.15M. Gross Profit is $580.26M and the EBITDA is $-112.56M.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is 3.24M compared to 4.2M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE). Approximately 5.20% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) stock is 1.00, indicating its 4.05% to 4.72% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, FEYE’s short term support levels are around $11.05, $9.32 and $8.05 on the downside. FEYEs short term resistance levels are $18.16, $17.27 and $16.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FEYE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.23). FEYE is trading 51.46% off its 52 week low at $7.54 and -37.73% off its 52 week high of $18.34. Performance wise, FEYE stock has recently shown investors 8.14% a surge in a week, 3.72% a surge in a month and -26.32% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) has shown a return of -30.91% since the beginning of the year.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Key Statistics:

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.544B. FEYE insiders hold roughly 2.13% of the shares. On Jan-07-20 SunTrust Upgrade FEYE as Hold → Buy at $19 → $22. On Jan-08-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade FEYE as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-05-20 Goldman Upgrade FEYE as Neutral → Buy at $18.

There are currently 216.86M shares in the float and 216.86M shares outstanding. There are 5.20% shares short in FEYEs float. The industry rank for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is 75 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Fundamental Figures:

FEYE last 2 years revenues have increased from $889,152 to $889,152 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 and a profit of 66.48% next year. The growth rate on FEYE this year is 240.00 compared to an industry -8.10. FEYEs next year’s growth rate is 70.59 compared to an industry 23.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.56 compared to an industry of 9.11 FEYE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About FireEye, Inc. (FEYE):

Milpitas, CA-based FireEye, Inc. is a specialized provider of a security platform against cyber-attacks to enterprises and governments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company offers vector-specific software-based appliances under three categories – Threat Prevention, Security Management and Security Forensics.Under Threat Prevention, the company provides solutions for appliances such as web, email, endpoint, file and mobile threat vectors.Its Security Management solution offers two types of products – Central Management System and Threat Analytics Platform. Central Management System offers cross-enterprise threat data correlation to identify and block attacks across multiple vectors. The Threat Analytics Platform, on the other hand, is a cloud-based solution that enables security teams to identify and respond to cyber threats by correlating enterprise-generated security event data from any security product with real-time threat intelligence.Security Forensics comprises three products – Forensic Analysis System, Network Forensics Platform and Investigation Analysis System. The Forensic Analysis System allows forensics teams to manually execute and inspect advanced malware, zero-day and other advanced cyber-attacks embedded in files, email attachments and web objects.Through the Network Forensics Platform, security analysts can detect threats and view specific packets and sessions before, during and after an attack to confirm what may have triggered a malware download or callback. The company’s Investigative Analysis System provides a centralized, easy-to-use analytical interface for the Network Forensics Platform.Apart from providing software-based appliances, FireEye offers cloud-based subscription services as well as customer support and consulting services.In 2019, FireEye’s revenues increased 7% year over year to $889 million.FireEye faces significant competition from Cisco, Juniper, IBM, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto, Proofpoint, Crowdstrike, Symantec, among others, in the security space.