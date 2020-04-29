Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), a Consumer Defensive Confectioners corporation, saw its stock trade 8,869,058 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.49M. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) stock is trading at $51.17, down -0.31 cents or -0.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is $25.87B. Gross Profit is $10.34B and the EBITDA is $5.3B.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is 7.49M compared to 9.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ). Approximately 0.82% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) stock is 0.69, indicating its 2.27% to 3.06% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MDLZ’s short term support levels are around $50.98, $48.78 and $41.93 on the downside. MDLZs short term resistance levels are $59.85, $58.80 and $58.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MDLZ has short term rating of Neutral (-0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.32) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12). MDLZ is trading 24.23% off its 52 week low at $41.19 and -14.66% off its 52 week high of $59.96. Performance wise, MDLZ stock has recently shown investors 0.18% an increase in a week, 6.85% an increase in a month and -6.71% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has shown a return of -7.10% since the start of the year.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Key Data:

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $73.157B. MDLZ insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated MDLZ as Buy, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated MDLZ as Overweight at $65 → $68 and on Mar-30-20 Stifel Upgrade MDLZ as Hold → Buy at $57.

There are currently 1.42B shares in the float and 1.45B shares outstanding. There are 0.82% shares short in MDLZs float. The industry rank for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Fundamental Evaluation:

MDLZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $25,868,000 to $25,868,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.66 and a profit of 7.60% next year. The growth rate on MDLZ this year is 5.26 compared to an industry -5.20. MDLZs next year’s growth rate is 8.08 compared to an industry 20.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.91 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.70 compared to an industry of 1.99 and MDLZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.90 compared to an industry of 11.95. MDLZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.60 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.65.

About Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ):

Headquartered in Deerfield, IL, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is one of the leading global snacks company. Mondelez was previously known as Kraft Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez following the spin-off of its North American grocery business into a separate independent company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc. in Oct 2012. Kraft has, however, merged with H.J. Heinz Company to form The Kraft Heinz Company.Mondelez makes snack food products. Its product categories include chocolates; biscuits (cookies, crackers and salted snacks); gum and candy, beverages and cheese & grocery products.In July 2018, the company completed the acquisition of 13.8% ownership in the Keurig Dr Pepper business. Prior to this, in June 2018, Mondelez concluded the buyout of Tate’s Bake Shop. Also, in January 2018, the company teamed up with Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, to create two new cookie-inspired breakfast cereals. Additionally, Mondelez’s two major acquisitions of the LU biscuit business in 2007 and Cadbury in 2010 significantly expanded its routes-to-market around the globe, especially in Europe and emerging markets.On the other hand, In July 2017, the company completed the sale of a major part of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited. In April 2017, the company completed the sale of several manufacturing facilities in France and the sale of several local confectionery brands.In Mar 2016, Mondelez exchanged of a portion of its investment in JDE for an interest in Keurig Green Mountain. As a result, the company holds a 26.5% equity interest in JDE. In Jul 2015, Mondelez contributed its global coffee businesses to a new company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), in which it holds an equity interest.Mondelez has operations in more than 80 countries outside the United States and offers its products in 165 countries. Mondelez’s operating segments include — Latin America (11.7% of 2019 sales); Asia, Middle East & Africa or AMEA (22.3% of 2019 sales); Europe (38.5% of 2019 sales) and North America (27.5% of 2019 sales).