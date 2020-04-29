Facebook, Inc. (FB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock exchange 19,309,256 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.63M. Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is quoted at $182.91, down -4.59 cents or -2.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is $70.7B. Gross Profit is $57.93B and the EBITDA is $29.73B.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 25.63M compared to 24.15M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Facebook, Inc. (FB). Approximately 1.28% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is 1.07, indicating its 3.64% to 3.68% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, FB’s short term support levels are around $178.55, $170.72 and $159.58 on the downside. FBs short term resistance levels are $244.19, $222.90 and $218.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FB has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). FB is trading 33.41% off its 52 week low at $137.10 and -18.42% off its 52 week high of $224.20. Performance wise, FB stock has recently shown investors 7.09% an inflation in a week, 16.66% an inflation in a month and -16.02% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has shown a return of -10.88% since the beginning of the year.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Statistics:

Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $521.436B. FB insiders hold roughly 0.66% of the shares. On Feb-11-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Hold → Sell at $215 → $180. On Feb-28-20 Edward Jones Upgrade FB as Hold → Buy and on Mar-25-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated FB as Buy at $260 → $230.

There are currently 2.39B shares in the float and 2.81B shares outstanding. There are 1.28% shares short in FBs float. The industry rank for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Fundamentals:

FB last 2 years revenues have increased from $70,697,000 to $70,697,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (FB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.75 and a profit of 28.03% next year. The growth rate on FB this year is 11.66 compared to an industry 2.00. FBs next year’s growth rate is 30.64 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 35.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.29 compared to an industry of 2.15 and FBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.07 compared to an industry of 15.92. FB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.72.

About Facebook, Inc. (FB):

Facebook Inc. is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions. Along with in-house developed Messenger, these apps now form Facebook’s family of products used by 2.89 billion people on a monthly basis as of Dec 31, 2019.Facebook uses metrics like daily active users (DAUs) and monthly active users (MAUs) to measure its user base. As of Dec 31, 2019, DAUs and MAUs were 1.66 billion and 2.50 billion, respectively. Newly introduced metric, which is the family daily active people (DAP) that measures daily users of its family of products, was 2.26 billion. Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Facebook generated revenues worth $70.70 billion in 2019. Advertisement accounted for 98.5% of revenues. Marketers buy ads that can appear on multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and third-party applications and websites.Facebook, thanks to its huge user base gained a significant market share in the advertising space wherein it faces tough competition from Google, Twitter, Amazon and Snapchat-parent Snap.Facebook also faces significant competition from the likes of Apple (messaging), YouTube (advertising and video), Bytedance (social media) and Tencent (messaging and social media).Facebook core app enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with one other on mobile devices and personal computers. User engagement on core Facebook platform is fostered by News Feed that displays an algorithmically-ranked series of stories and advertisements customized for each user.Instagram is a community for sharing photos, videos and messages, enabling people to discover interests that they care about. People can express themselves through photos, videos and private messaging via Instagram Feed and Stories.Messenger helps people to connect with friends, family, groups and businesses across platforms and devices. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable and secure messaging application, used by people and businesses around the world to communicate in a private way.Facebook also offers virtual reality (VR) products through its Oculus division.