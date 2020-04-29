Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 15,078,077 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 132.12k. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) stock is changing hands at $19.50, up 7.99 cents or +69.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is $1.52M. Gross Profit is $1.52M and the EBITDA is $-57.45M.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is 132.12k compared to 265.46k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX). Approximately 6.48% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) stock is 1.23, indicating its 16.27% to 11.86% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SNDX’s short term support levels are around $14.05, $12.12 and $11.52 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SNDX has short term rating of Bullish (0.47), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). SNDX is trading 264.49% off its 52 week low at $5.35 and 58.92% off its 52 week high of $12.27. Performance wise, SNDX stock has recently shown investors 88.04% a surge in a week, 102.07% a surge in a month and 181.79% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) has shown a return of 122.10% since the 1st of this year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Key Evaluation:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $589.696M. SNDX insiders hold roughly 9.55% of the shares. On Mar-08-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated SNDX as Buy at $22 → $16. On Jan-13-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated SNDX as Buy at $15 → $17 and on Mar-04-20 Barclays Initiated SNDX as Overweight at $15.

There are currently 27.35M shares in the float and 27.95M shares outstanding. There are 6.48% shares short in SNDXs float. The industry rank for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Fundamental Research:

SNDX last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,517 to $1,517 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.51 and a profit of 13.60% next year. The growth rate on SNDX this year is 14.67 compared to an industry 7.50. SNDXs next year’s growth rate is -23.22 compared to an industry 5.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.00 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.19. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.89 compared to an industry of 3.31 SNDX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.51.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX):

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States.