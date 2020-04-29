DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,693,052 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.16M. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) stock is quoted at $313.53, down -21.52 cents or -6.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is $1.48B. Gross Profit is $931.5M and the EBITDA is $189.4M.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is 1.16M compared to 1.33M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has a 50-day moving average of $265.61 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM). Approximately 4.95% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) stock is 0.66, indicating its 4.67% to 5.99% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, DXCM’s short term support levels are around $306.73, $296.50 and $286.88 on the downside. DXCMs short term resistance levels are $352.99 and $323.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DXCM has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). DXCM is trading 175.92% off its 52 week low at $113.63 and -9.00% off its 52 week high of $344.55. Performance wise, DXCM stock has recently shown investors 1.67% a greater amount in a week, 19.23% a greater amount in a month and 33.45% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has shown a return of 43.33% since the 1st of this year.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Key Research:

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.953B. DXCM insiders hold roughly 0.44% of the shares. On Nov-07-19 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated DXCM as Buy at $185 → $195. On Nov-07-19 Guggenheim Upgrade DXCM as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-05-20 Citigroup Initiated DXCM as Buy at $330.

There are currently 91.94M shares in the float and 91.94M shares outstanding. There are 4.95% shares short in DXCMs float. The industry rank for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is 36 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Fundamentals Statistics:

DXCM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,476,000 to $1,476,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.15 and a profit of 39.58% next year. The growth rate on DXCM this year is 19.02 compared to an industry 11.80. DXCMs next year’s growth rate is 39.73 compared to an industry 26.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 16.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 34.75 compared to an industry of 2.98 and DXCMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 140.16 compared to an industry of 19.62. DXCM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM):

San Diego, CA-based DexCom, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM). These are for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers for the treatment of diabetic and non-diabetic patients.A key element of DexCom’s monitoring system technology is the continuous measure of patient’s blood glucose level and transmission of that information to a small cell phone-sized receiver in real time. The company’s monitoring systems aim to provide real-time continuous blood glucose values, trend data and alerts to assist patients in managing their blood glucose levels.2019 at a GlanceFull-year 2019 revenues came in at $1.48 billion, up 43.1% year over year.Sensor & other revenue were $1.15 billion (78% of net revenues).Transmitter revenues were $255.1 million (17% of net revenues).Receiver revenues were $71.9 million (5% of net revenues).Key DevelopmentsIn Aug 2018, DexCom acquired TypeZero Technologies. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. DexCom expects to launch the first automated insulin delivery system using TypeZero’s InControl algorithm by 2019.