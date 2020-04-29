Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock trade 2,770,521 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.04M. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) stock is trading at $101.93, down -1.14 cents or -1.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is $2.89B. Gross Profit is $1.91B and the EBITDA is $845.4M.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is 2.04M compared to 2.07M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM). Approximately 3.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) stock is 0.40, indicating its 3.12% to 3.82% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AKAM’s short term support levels are around $97.19, $95.05 and $93.35 on the downside. AKAMs short term resistance levels are $106.89 and $102.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AKAM has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). AKAM is trading 39.27% off its 52 week low at $73.19 and -5.84% off its 52 week high of $108.25. Performance wise, AKAM stock has recently shown investors -1.38% a drop in a week, 12.49% a spike in a month and 7.49% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has shown a return of 18.00% since the beginning of the year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Key Data:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $16.561B. AKAM insiders hold roughly 2.47% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 Goldman Upgrade AKAM as Sell → Neutral at $90 → $89. On Apr-03-20 Raymond James Upgrade AKAM as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $110 and on Apr-20-20 Evercore ISI Initiated AKAM as Outperform at $120.

There are currently 158.46M shares in the float and 165.71M shares outstanding. There are 3.64% shares short in AKAMs float. The industry rank for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Fundamentals Statistics:

AKAM last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,893,617 to $2,893,617 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.16 and a profit of 9.08% next year. The growth rate on AKAM this year is 8.91 compared to an industry 2.00. AKAMs next year’s growth rate is 9.20 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.55 compared to an industry of 2.15 and AKAMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.38 compared to an industry of 15.92. AKAM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.89 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.15.

About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM):

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Akamai Technologies Inc. is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services.The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.Moreover, Akamai’s solutions allow customers to operate their web transactions anywhere anytime with cost-effective outsourced infrastructure and carry out predictable, scalable and secure e-business at low cost.These solutions are built on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, which is the technological platform for its business solutions and hosts some of the world’s best-known Internet brand names.The company’s cloud optimization solutions help organizations to improve performance, increase availability and enhance the security of applications and key web assets delivered from data-centers to the end user.Akamai’s platform comprises more than 200,000 servers located in over 1,700 networks around the world.Akamai reported revenues of $2.894 billion in 2019.The company has reorganized its business into two main divisions – Media and Carrier (45.9% of total revenue in 2019) and Web Division (54.1%).Notably, this marks a shift from the earlier product-focused structure to a new customer-focused one, which reports revenues derived from customers that are managed by the division.Akamai markets and sells its services and solutions both domestically and internationally through direct sales and more than 100 active channel partners, including AT&T, Orange Business Services, IBM, Deutsche Telecom and Telefonica Group.In 2019, the company derived 58.5% of its revenues from the U.S., while the remaining 41.5% came from its foreign operations.