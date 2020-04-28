Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services business, saw its stock exchange 54,326,579 shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 44.51M. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock traded at $12.98, up 1.07 cents or +8.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is $20.94B. Gross Profit is $7.92B and the EBITDA is $5.35B.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 44.51M compared to 49.9M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). Approximately 7.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock is 1.78, indicating its 7.19% to 12.63% more volatile than the overall market.

CCL is trading 66.41% off its 52 week low at $7.80 and -76.84% off its 52 week high of $56.04. Performance wise, CCL stock has recently shown investors 6.22% a surge in a week, -27.16% a lower amount in a month and -71.33% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has shown a return of -74.46% since the 1st of this year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Key Data:

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.153B. CCL insiders hold roughly 15.43% of the shares. On Dec-23-19 Standpoint Research Upgrade CCL as Hold → Buy, On Mar-10-20 Goldman Downgrade CCL as Buy → Neutral at $59 → $32 and on Mar-23-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade CCL as Overweight → Underweight at $55 → $6.

There are currently 506.30M shares in the float and 707.47M shares outstanding. There are 7.72% shares short in CCLs float. The industry rank for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 82 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Fundamental Evaluation:

CCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,825,000 to $20,942,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.87 and a profit of 878.90% next year. The growth rate on CCL this year is -129.77 compared to an industry 5.30. CCLs next year’s growth rate is -178.63 compared to an industry 28.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 35.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.91. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.26 compared to an industry of 0.98 and CCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.21 compared to an industry of 3.88. CCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.25.

About Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL):

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company. As a single economic entity, Carnival Corporation & Carnival plc forms the largest cruise operator in the world. Carnival is the world’s leading leisure travel firm and carries nearly half of the global cruise guests. The company has operations on North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.The company’s cruise brand includes s Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. As of Nov 30, 2019, the company had a total of 17 cruise ships planned to be delivered through 2025.Carnival has four reportable segments, namely, (1) North America 55% of total 2019 revenues) (2) Europe (30% of total 2019 revenues) (3) Australia & Asia (13% of total 2019 revenues) and (4) Other (2% of total 2019 revenues).Carnival Cruise Line is one of the most recognizable brands in the cruise industry and carried over 13 million guests in 2019.