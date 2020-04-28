Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Manufacturing business, saw its stock trade 22,681,472 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.3M. Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) stock is trading at $0.7800, up 0.2948 cents or +60.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $37.44M..

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is 1.3M compared to 486.79k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4648 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8411. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). Approximately 26.42% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) stock is indicating its 33.32% to 23.44% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NAKDs short term resistance levels are $4.40, $4.21 and $3.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NAKD has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). NAKD is trading 116.07% off its 52 week low at $0.36 and -98.65% off its 52 week high of $57.75. Performance wise, NAKD stock has recently shown investors 77.27% an increase in a week, 67.92% an increase in a month and -22.00% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has shown a return of -50.00% since the beginning of the year.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Key Data:

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.289M. NAKD insiders hold roughly 11.27% of the shares.

There are currently 0.93M shares in the float and 4.22M shares outstanding. There are 26.42% shares short in NAKDs float. The industry rank for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is 241 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 4% .

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Fundamental Details:

NAKD last 2 years revenues have increased from $111,920 to $97,264 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.55 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD):

Naked Brand Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells innerwear, lounge apparel and sleepwear products to consumers and retailers. The company’s brand name consists of Naked. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York.