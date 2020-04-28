Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL), a Technology Communication Equipment organization, saw its stock trade 113,426,329 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.01M. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) stock is quoted at $0.2850, up 0.085 cents or +42.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is $28.94M. Gross Profit is $8.5M and the EBITDA is $-14.84M.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is 15.01M compared to 12.21M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) has a 50-day moving average of $0.1568 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2604. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL). Approximately 4.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) stock is 0.90, indicating its 25.45% to 16.60% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

VISL is trading 159.09% off its 52 week low at $0.11 and -96.44% off its 52 week high of $8.00. Performance wise, VISL stock has recently shown investors 68.64% a rise in a week, 94.54% a rise in a month and -3.75% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) has shown a return of 11.98% since the 1st of this year.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Key Statistics:

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $22.373M. VISL insiders hold roughly 0.26% of the shares.

There are currently 69.68M shares in the float and 69.68M shares outstanding. There are 4.83% shares short in VISLs float. The industry rank for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is 56 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Fundamental Details:

VISL last 2 years revenues have increased from $28,942 to $28,942 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL):

Vislink Technologies Inc. is involved in the design, manufacture and deployment of live video communications solutions. It serves broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement, public safety, and defense markets. IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage in the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors. IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations, in the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets. Vislink Technologies Inc., formerly known as xG Technology Inc., is based in Sarasota, United States.