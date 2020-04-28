Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 42,531,088 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.09M. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) stock is changing hands at $2.1050, down -2.025 cents or -49.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is $17.46M. Gross Profit is $16.22M and the EBITDA is $-130.34M.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is 5.09M compared to 2.62M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has a 50-day moving average of $2.7147 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8574. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM). Approximately 5.30% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) stock is 2.21, indicating its 22.31% to 13.23% more volatile than the overall market.

VSTM is trading 153.61% off its 52 week low at $0.83 and -54.92% off its 52 week high of $4.67. Performance wise, VSTM stock has recently shown investors -45.75% decrease in a week, -17.77% decrease in a month and 18.26% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has shown a return of 57.09% since the first of the year.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Key Figures:

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $333.864M. VSTM insiders hold roughly 6.72% of the shares. On Jul-13-18 BTIG Research Initiated VSTM as Buy at $17. On May-10-19 Raymond James Downgrade VSTM as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Jun-20-19 BTIG Research Downgrade VSTM as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 147.94M shares in the float and 166.94M shares outstanding. There are 5.30% shares short in VSTMs float. The industry rank for Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is 10 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Fundamental Details:

VSTM last 2 years revenues have increased from $17,456 to $17,456 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.22 and a profit of 41.30% next year. The growth rate on VSTM this year is -71.00 compared to an industry 7.90. VSTMs next year’s growth rate is 48.28 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.09 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 46.12 compared to an industry of 3.24 VSTM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.19.

About Verastem, Inc. (VSTM):

Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma.