Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail corporation, saw its stock exchange 5,792,895 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 359.28k. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) stock traded at $0.7475, up 0.3564 cents or +91.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is $1.68B. Gross Profit is $390.61M and the EBITDA is $-368k.

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is 359.28k compared to 1.3M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4232 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7032. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI). Approximately 18.01% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) stock is 2.35, indicating its 32.90% to 21.94% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, SSIs short term resistance levels are $9.29, $8.59 and $7.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SSI has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.01). SSI is trading 176.85% off its 52 week low at $0.27 and -92.13% off its 52 week high of $9.50. Performance wise, SSI stock has recently shown investors 112.54% a pop in a week, 71.17% a pop in a month and -77.95% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has shown a return of -90.79% since the start of the year.

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Key Research:

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $22.77M. SSI insiders hold roughly 17.61% of the shares. On Feb-07-17 Northcoast Upgrade SSI as Sell → Neutral, On Apr-03-17 Johnson Rice Upgrade SSI as Hold → Accumulate and on May-12-17 Johnson Rice Downgrade SSI as Accumulate → Hold.

There are currently 23.82M shares in the float and 27.45M shares outstanding. There are 18.01% shares short in SSIs float. The industry rank for Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is 205 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 19% .

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Fundamentals Statistics:

SSI last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,641,482 to $1,675,378 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.07 compared to an industry of 0.91 and SSIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.61 compared to an industry of 3.45.

About Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI):

Stage Stores operates retail stores offering moderately priced, nationally recognized brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics and footwear for the entire family in small towns and communities located primarily throughout the south central United States.