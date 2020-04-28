Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services organization, saw its stock trade 18,776,251 common shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.93M. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is changing hands at $39.47, up 3.79 cents or +10.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $10.95B. Gross Profit is $5.1B and the EBITDA is $3.34B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is 16.93M compared to 16.78M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). Approximately 13.17% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is 2.19, indicating its 7.91% to 13.60% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

RCL is trading 105.04% off its 52 week low at $19.25 and -70.83% off its 52 week high of $135.32. Performance wise, RCL stock has recently shown investors 9.67% an increase in a week, -2.81% a drop in a month and -66.24% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has shown a return of -70.44% since the beginning of the year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Key Statistics:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.254B. RCL insiders hold roughly 18.45% of the shares. On Feb-28-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade RCL as Buy → Hold at $80. On Mar-05-20 William Blair Downgrade RCL as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Mar-17-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade RCL as Neutral → Underperform at $25.

There are currently 170.54M shares in the float and 192.84M shares outstanding. There are 13.17% shares short in RCLs float. The industry rank for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is 82 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Fundamental Data:

RCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,950,661 to $10,950,661 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 576.50% next year. The growth rate on RCL this year is -117.19 compared to an industry 5.30. RCLs next year’s growth rate is -318.90 compared to an industry 28.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 58.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.61 compared to an industry of 0.98 and RCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.26 compared to an industry of 3.88. RCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.59.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):

Based in Miami and incorporated in 1985, Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Additionally, it has 50% investment in a joint venture with TUI AG, which operates the brand TUI Cruises and a 49% interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur along with a 36% interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises.The company’s cruise brands primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments. These brands operate 60 ships, with an additional 16 on order as of Dec 31, 2018. The ships operate on a selection of diverse itineraries worldwide that include roughly 540 destinations on all seven continents.The company reports revenues under the following segments — Passenger ticket revenues (71.7% of total revenues in 2019), and Onboard and other revenues (28.3%).