PVH Corp. (PVH), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Manufacturing organization, saw its stock exchange 2,114,024 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.76M. PVH Corp. (PVH) stock traded at $47.64, up 6.28 cents or +15.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for PVH Corp. (PVH) is $9.91B. Gross Profit is $5.4B and the EBITDA is $1.08B.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of PVH Corp. (PVH) is 1.76M compared to 1.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, PVH Corp. (PVH) has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of PVH Corp. (PVH). Approximately 3.78% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of PVH Corp. (PVH) stock is 1.90, indicating its 7.32% to 9.92% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, PVH’s short term support levels are around $40.12 and $30.41 on the downside. PVHs short term resistance levels are $106.81, $99.90 and $93.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PVH has short term rating of Neutral (0.14), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). PVH is trading 67.75% off its 52 week low at $28.40 and -64.07% off its 52 week high of $132.60. Performance wise, PVH stock has recently shown investors 16.54% a spike in a week, 22.06% a spike in a month and -47.89% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, PVH Corp. (PVH) has shown a return of -54.69% since the 1st of this year.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Key Data:

PVH Corp. (PVH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.377B. PVH insiders hold roughly 1.06% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade PVH as Buy → Hold at $59. On Apr-02-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated PVH as Outperform at $115 → $60 and on Apr-03-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade PVH as Outperform → Sector Perform at $95 → $30.

There are currently 70.13M shares in the float and 73.00M shares outstanding. There are 3.78% shares short in PVHs float. The industry rank for PVH Corp. (PVH) is 241 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 4% .

PVH Corp. (PVH) Fundamental Data:

PVH last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,909,000 to $9,909,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PVH Corp. (PVH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.21 and a profit of 177.54% next year. The growth rate on PVH this year is -63.73 compared to an industry -29.70. PVHs next year’s growth rate is 113.01 compared to an industry 16.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 79.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.52 compared to an industry of 0.82 and PVHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.92 compared to an industry of 4.25. PVH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.53.

About PVH Corp. (PVH):

Headquartered in New York, PVH Corp was incorporated in 1976 and formerly known as Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products.PVH Corp’s brands are sold globally at various price points and in channels of distribution. Moreover, the company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. In addition, it licenses the use of its trademarks to third parties and joint ventures for product assortments.The company’s portfolio includes its owned and licensed brands. PVH Corp’s owned brands comprise Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene.Its licensed brands include Speedo, Kenneth Cole New York, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Unlisted, a Kenneth Cole Production, Michael Kors Collection, DKNY and Chaps. Furthermore, its brand portfolio comprises other owned, licensed and private label brands.PVH Corp manages its business through operating divisions, which consist of three reportable segments:The Calvin Klein brand, which contributed 36% to the company’s total revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, includes Calvin Klein Collection, Calvin Klein platinum label, Calvin Klein white label, Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.PVH Corp sells the Tommy Hilfiger product line under two brand portfolios: Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim. PVH Corp’s total revenues received about 50.2% contribution from this brand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.Heritage Brands, which constituted roughly 13.8% of PVH Corp’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues, specializes in designing, sourcing and marketing a wide array of brand-label shirts, sportswear, neckwear, intimate apparel, swimwear and footwear. PVH Corp also provides the license to sell products from its owned brands except for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.