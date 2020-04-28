GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), a Healthcare Pharmaceutical Retailers organization, saw its stock trade 22,083,523 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.44M. GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) stock is changing hands at $0.7400, up 0.26 cents or +54.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is $2.07B. Gross Profit is $741.57M and the EBITDA is $183.86M.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is 3.44M compared to 2.22M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5735 and a 200-day moving average of $1.9993. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC). Approximately 36.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) stock is 1.89, indicating its 25.58% to 15.41% more volatile than the overall market.

GNC is trading 94.74% off its 52 week low at $0.38 and -78.36% off its 52 week high of $3.42. Performance wise, GNC stock has recently shown investors 84.77% an inflation in a week, 57.45% an inflation in a month and -65.74% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) has shown a return of -72.59% since the 1st of this year.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Key Details:

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $62.611M. GNC insiders hold roughly 10.80% of the shares. On Oct-29-18 Buckingham Research Initiated GNC as Buy at $6. On Jun-17-19 Jefferies Initiated GNC as Hold at $1.50 and on Mar-17-20 Jefferies Downgrade GNC as Hold → Underperform at $0.50.

There are currently 75.52M shares in the float and 83.88M shares outstanding. There are 36.45% shares short in GNCs float. The industry rank for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is 199 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 21% .

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Key Fundamentals:

GNC last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,068,188 to $2,068,188 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 87.50% next year. The growth rate on GNC this year is -228.00 compared to an industry -12.10. GNCs next year’s growth rate is -87.50 compared to an industry 24.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -2.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.39. and GNCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.42 compared to an industry of 5.68. GNC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC):

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, GNC Holdings, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer of products for health and wellness, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplement, sports nutrition and diet. The company’s broad and deep product mix, which is focused on high-margin, premium, value-added nutritional products, is sold under its GNC proprietary brands, including Mega Men, Ultra Mega, Total Lean, Pro Performance and Pro Performance AMP, Beyond Raw, GNC Puredge, GNC GenetixHD, Herbal Plus and under nationally recognized third-party brands.GNC Holding generates revenues from three segments:U.S. & Canada: This segment (87.9% of revenues in 2019) includes company-owned stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, franchise stores in the U.S. and e-commerce. In 2019, the segment registered decline of 6.6% from 2018.International: This segment (7.2% in 2019) includes franchise locations in approximately 50 countries, The Health Store and China operations. In 2019, the segment registered decline of 21.1% from 2018.Manufacturing / Wholesale: This segment includes manufactured product sold to other segments, third-party contract manufacturing and sales to wholesale partners.