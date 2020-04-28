Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 2,604,267 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 133.15k. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) stock is changing hands at $1.8100, up 0.27 cents or +17.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is $1.71M. Gross Profit is $-17.62M..

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is 133.15k compared to 209.76k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.4094 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6629. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT). Approximately 1.71% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) stock is 1.99, indicating its 20.31% to 16.64% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CKPT’s short term support levels are around $1.53, $1.30 and $1.18 on the downside. CKPTs short term resistance levels are $2.48, $2.06 and $2.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CKPT has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.09). CKPT is trading 72.38% off its 52 week low at $1.05 and -65.19% off its 52 week high of $5.20. Performance wise, CKPT stock has recently shown investors 4.62% a spike in a week, 2.26% a spike in a month and 1.69% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) has shown a return of 5.23% since the start of the year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) Key Evaluation:

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $99.62M. CKPT insiders hold roughly 31.43% of the shares. On Dec-08-17 H.C. Wainwright Initiated CKPT as Buy at $11 and on May-29-19 Lake Street Initiated CKPT as Buy.

There are currently 32.94M shares in the float and 56.53M shares outstanding. There are 1.71% shares short in CKPTs float. The industry rank for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is 10 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) Fundamental Data:

CKPT last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,708 to $1,708 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.13 and a loss of -3.70% next year. The growth rate on CKPT this year is -12.86 compared to an industry 7.90. CKPTs next year’s growth rate is 16.39 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.53 compared to an industry of 3.24 CKPT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT):

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City.