AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense corporation, saw its stock trade 27,723,782 common shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.62M. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) stock is changing hands at $1.0100, up 0.3201 cents or +46.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is $296.68k. Gross Profit is $94.63k and the EBITDA is $-2.19M.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is 6.62M compared to 1.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4438 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4771. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS). Approximately 1.85% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) stock is 2.06, indicating its 24.11% to 22.21% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, UAVS’s short term support levels are around $0.66, $0.59 and $0.53 on the downside. UAVSs short term resistance levels are $1.07, $0.78 and $0.72 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UAVS has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). UAVS is trading 431.30% off its 52 week low at $0.19 and -36.48% off its 52 week high of $1.59. Performance wise, UAVS stock has recently shown investors 71.19% a greater amount in a week, 197.06% a greater amount in a month and 80.10% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) has shown a return of 124.44% since the first of the year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) Key Evaluation:

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $16.942M. UAVS insiders hold roughly 54.95% of the shares.

There are currently 7.55M shares in the float and 14.02M shares outstanding. There are 1.85% shares short in UAVSs float. The industry rank for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) is 83 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 33% .

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) Fundamentals Statistics:

UAVS last 2 years revenues have increased from $296.677 to $296.677 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.05.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS):

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. operates as a commercial agricultural drone company. It designs, develops, distributes and supports technologically advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles and drones for precision agriculture industry. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., formerly known as EnerJex Resources Inc., is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.