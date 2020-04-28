Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 34,019,428 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.86M. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock is quoted at $6.41, up 1.18 cents or +22.56% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is $11.16B. Gross Profit is $3.54B and the EBITDA is $254.18M.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is 13.86M compared to 12.62M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). Approximately 54.27% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock is 2.08, indicating its 11.74% to 13.21% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BBBY’s short term support levels are around $5.02, $4.09 and $3.48 on the downside. BBBYs short term resistance levels are $17.57, $16.41 and $14.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BBBY has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.43) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.27). BBBY is trading 86.88% off its 52 week low at $3.43 and -63.97% off its 52 week high of $17.79. Performance wise, BBBY stock has recently shown investors 40.88% a surge in a week, 31.08% a surge in a month and -59.74% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has shown a return of -62.95% since the 1st of this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Key Statistics:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $811.044M. BBBY insiders hold roughly 4.94% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 Odeon Downgrade BBBY as Buy → Hold, On Mar-23-20 Telsey Advisory Group Downgrade BBBY as Outperform → Market Perform at $15 → $7 and on Apr-03-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated BBBY as Market Perform at $7 → $4.

There are currently 121.12M shares in the float and 123.10M shares outstanding. There are 54.27% shares short in BBBYs float. The industry rank for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is 211 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 16% .

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Fundamentals Statistics:

BBBY last 2 years revenues have increased from $11,158,580 to $11,158,580 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.15 and a profit of 85.70% next year. The growth rate on BBBY this year is -628.26 compared to an industry -18.30. BBBYs next year’s growth rate is -80.66 compared to an industry 17.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.31. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.38 compared to an industry of 1.01 and BBBYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.73 compared to an industry of 3.71. BBBY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.49.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY):

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. It is an omni-channel retailer, offering top-quality and differentiated products, services and solutions.The company sells a variety of domestic merchandise and home furnishings under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (“BBB”), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (“CTS”), Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values (“Harmon”), buybuy BABY (“Baby”) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, “Cost Plus World Market”).The company provides a wide assortment of “everyday low price” products, primarily including domestic merchandise (such as bed linens, bath accessories, and kitchen textiles) and home furnishings (such as cookware, dinnerware, glassware and basic house ware). Bed Bath’s product portfolio also includes food, giftware, health and beauty care items, along with infant and toddler merchandise. Notably, Bed Bath & Beyond’s products can be bought either in-store, online, or via a customer contact center.Additionally, the company operates an e-commerce website, featuring specially commissioned, limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers such as OneKings Lane; PersonalizationMall.com(“PMall”); Chef Central, a retailer of kitchenware and homeware items; and Decorist, an online interior design platform providing personalized home design services. It also operates Linen Holdings, a provider of various textile products and other goods to institutional consumers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries.As of Feb 29, the company had 1,500 stores in operation, comprising 976 namesake stores across 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada; 261 stores under the labels World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus; 126 buybuy BABY stores; 81 stores under the labels Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops and That! or andThat!; 53 stores under Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values names; and three stores under the label One Kings Lane. Additionally, the company’s joint venture operates 10 flagship stores in Mexico.