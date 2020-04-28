Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 6,243,372 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 783.32k. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) stock is changing hands at $95.00, up 18.6 cents or +24.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-67.07M.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is 783.32k compared to 883.82k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM). Approximately 14.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) stock is 2.99, indicating its 10.77% to 9.65% more volatile than the overall market.

AXSM is trading 596.48% off its 52 week low at $13.64 and -13.59% off its 52 week high of $109.94. Performance wise, AXSM stock has recently shown investors 36.55% a greater amount in a week, 49.51% a greater amount in a month and 9.23% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has shown a return of -8.09% since the first of the year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Key Data:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.522B. AXSM insiders hold roughly 22.22% of the shares. On Dec-17-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated AXSM as Buy at $30 → $170. On Dec-30-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated AXSM as Buy at $170 → $200 and on Apr-14-20 Cowen Initiated AXSM as Outperform at $95.

There are currently 28.84M shares in the float and 36.39M shares outstanding. There are 14.65% shares short in AXSMs float. The industry rank for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is 10 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Fundamental Details:

AXSM last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a loss of -20.20% next year. The growth rate on AXSM this year is 19.90 compared to an industry 7.90. AXSMs next year’s growth rate is 5.39 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.05. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.75 compared to an industry of 3.24 AXSM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.41 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.60.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM):

New York, NY-based Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS), disorders for which there are limited treatment options available.The company’s portfolio includes five CNS pipeline candidates, namely AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12 and AXS-14, which are being developed for multiple indications.AXS-05 is being developed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Axsome plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 to treat MDD in the fourth quarter of 2020.AXS-07 is being evaluated in a late-stage study for acute treatment of migraine. An NDA for the same is also expected to be filed in the fourth quarter of 2020.While AXS-12 is being studied for the treatment of narcolepsy, AXS-14 is currently under development to treat fibromyalgia. Axsome obtained exclusive U.S. rights for AXS-14 from Pfizer in January 2020.Axsome’s portfolio is currently devoid of any approved product. As a result, the company is yet to generate any revenues.