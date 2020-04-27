Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN), a Basic Materials Agricultural Inputs organization, saw its stock exchange 33,917,635 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 51.32k. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) stock traded at $7.91, up 2.76 cents or +53.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is $806k. Gross Profit is $-4.04M and the EBITDA is $-8.39M.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is 51.32k compared to 251.58k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN). Approximately 3.36% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) stock is 2.65, indicating its 22.29% to 15.80% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, YTEN’s short term support level is around $4.45 on the downside. YTENs short term resistance levels are $19.08, $13.36 and $10.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, YTEN has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.01) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.62) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.15). YTEN is trading 126.00% off its 52 week low at $3.50 and -86.55% off its 52 week high of $58.80. Performance wise, YTEN stock has recently shown investors 69.02% a greater amount in a week, 87.89% a greater amount in a month and 13.81% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) has shown a return of 15.31% since the beginning of the year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Key Figures:

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $15.212M. YTEN insiders hold roughly 22.62% of the shares. On Jul-12-18 Maxim Group Initiated YTEN as Buy at $7. On May-31-19 Maxim Group Resumed YTEN as Buy and on Nov-18-19 National Securities Downgrade YTEN as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 1.49M shares in the float and 1.75M shares outstanding. There are 3.36% shares short in YTENs float. The industry rank for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is 83 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Key Fundamentals:

YTEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $806 to $806 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.97 and a profit of 32.80% next year. The growth rate on YTEN this year is -85.21 compared to an industry -6.40. YTENs next year’s growth rate is -51.24 compared to an industry 28.40. The book value per share (mrq) is -7.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.34. YTEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -5.25

About Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN):

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.