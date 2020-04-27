BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 3,646,413 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.36M. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) stock is changing hands at $9.30, up 0.6 cents or +6.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-34.55M.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is 1.36M compared to 606.53k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM). Approximately 13.83% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) stock is 1.07, indicating its 19.36% to 17.87% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BSGM’s short term support levels are around $7.40, $7.21 and $6.79 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, BSGM has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). BSGM is trading 294.07% off its 52 week low at $2.36 and -6.72% off its 52 week high of $9.97. Performance wise, BSGM stock has recently shown investors 50.49% a surge in a week, 51.71% a surge in a month and 69.40% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has shown a return of 57.09% since the first of the year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Key Details:

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $241.478M. BSGM insiders hold roughly 24.71% of the shares. On Mar-30-20 ROTH Capital Initiated BSGM as Buy at $9.

There are currently 19.55M shares in the float and 24.25M shares outstanding. There are 13.83% shares short in BSGMs float. The industry rank for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is 26 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 10% .

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Fundamental Figures:

BSGM last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 BSGMs next year’s growth rate is -44.44 compared to an industry 26.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 16.54 compared to an industry of 3.01 BSGM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM):

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms.