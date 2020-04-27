GameStop Corp. (GME), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail corporation, saw its stock exchange 7,049,383 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.84M. GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is changing hands at $5.82, up 1.05 cents or +22.01% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $6.47B. Gross Profit is $1.91B and the EBITDA is $111.3M.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of GameStop Corp. (GME) is 3.84M compared to 3.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, GameStop Corp. (GME) has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of GameStop Corp. (GME). Approximately 99.00% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is 0.78, indicating its 10.75% to 15.08% more volatile than the overall global market.

GME is trading 126.46% off its 52 week low at $2.57 and -35.55% off its 52 week high of $9.03. Performance wise, GME stock has recently shown investors 3.74% a spike in a week, 31.97% a spike in a month and 35.98% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, GameStop Corp. (GME) has shown a return of -4.28% since the first of the year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Key Figures:

GameStop Corp. (GME) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $375.146M. GME insiders hold roughly 12.26% of the shares. On Aug-20-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated GME as Underperform at $4 → $2.50. On Nov-04-19 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated GME as Market Perform at $5 → $6 and on Mar-20-20 Wedbush Downgrade GME as Outperform → Neutral at $4.25.

There are currently 56.56M shares in the float and 67.06M shares outstanding. There are 99.00% shares short in GMEs float. The industry rank for GameStop Corp. (GME) is 151 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

GameStop Corp. (GME) Fundamental Figures:

GME last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,466,000 to $6,466,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (GME) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.47 and a profit of 250.00% next year. The growth rate on GME this year is -400.00 compared to an industry -18.80. GMEs next year’s growth rate is -180.30 compared to an industry 26.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.51 compared to an industry of 1.03 and GMEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.73 compared to an industry of 5.13. GME fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.71.

About GameStop Corp. (GME):

Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, GameStop Corp. is the world’s largest video game retailer. The company offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. The company’s unique buy-sell-trade program allows customers to trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as other electronics for cash or in-store credit. Through all its channels, the company sells various types of digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital, prepaid subscription cards and digitally downloadable software as well as collectible products.The company also publishes Game Informer, the world’s largest print and digital video game publication featuring reviews of new title releases, game tips and news regarding current developments in the video game industry. It also operates PowerUp Rewards program, and had about 42 million members as of February 1, 2020.The company operates business in four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. As of February 1, 2020, the company had a total of 5,509 stores — 3,642 in the United Sates, 299 in Canada, 426 in Australia and 1,142 in Europe.Categorization of ProductsHardware and Accessories (42.1% of FY19 Sales): GameStop offers new and pre-owned video game platforms from the major console and PC manufacturers. The current generation of consoles include the Sony PlayStation 4 (2013), Microsoft Xbox One (2013) and the Nintendo Switch (2017). Accessories consist primarily of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards.Software (46.5% of Sales): The company provides new and pre-owned video game software for current and certain prior generation consoles. It also sells a wide variety of in-game digital currency and digital downloadable content.Collectibles (11.4% of Sales): The category consists of licensed merchandise, primarily related to the video game, television and movie industries and pop-culture themes, which are sold through the company’s video game store and e-commerce properties, and ThinkGeek and Zing Pop Culture stores.