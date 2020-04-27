Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 16,275,771 common shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.86M. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock is changing hands at $3.1400, up 0.08 cents or +2.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $3.04B. Gross Profit is $998M and the EBITDA is $1.04B.

The average 10-day trading volume of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is 22.86M compared to 27.92M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has a 50-day moving average of $2.1197 and a 200-day moving average of $1.9737. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). Approximately 16.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock is 1.29, indicating its 10.62% to 12.63% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SWN’s short term support levels are around $3.08, $2.44 and $2.33 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SWN has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.66), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.36) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.51). SWN is trading 196.23% off its 52 week low at $1.06 and -29.04% off its 52 week high of $4.43. Performance wise, SWN stock has recently shown investors 18.05% a pop in a week, 68.82% a pop in a month and 83.63% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has shown a return of 29.75% since the beginning of the year.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.701B. SWN insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares. On Oct-11-19 CapitalOne Upgrade SWN as Underweight → Equal Weight, On Nov-19-19 Johnson Rice Downgrade SWN as Accumulate → Hold and on Dec-18-19 SunTrust Initiated SWN as Hold at $2.

There are currently 538.41M shares in the float and 557.61M shares outstanding. There are 16.36% shares short in SWNs float. The industry rank for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is 134 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

SWN last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,038,000 to $3,038,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.07 and a profit of 154.24% next year. The growth rate on SWN this year is -68.85 compared to an industry -38.80. SWNs next year’s growth rate is 84.21 compared to an industry -1.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.52 compared to an industry of 0.37 and SWNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.11 compared to an industry of 0.78. SWN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

Based in Spring, TX, Southwestern Energy Company engages in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It holds significant properties in the prolific Appalachian Basin, which is famous for its natural gas reservoirs. The company was founded in 1929.Southwestern Energy is involved in the development of an unconventional gas reservoir located Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company’s operations in northeast Pennsylvania, which includes unconventional natural gas reservoir known of the Marcellus Shale are referred to as Northeast Appalachia. Its West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania operations, which incorporates unconventional natural gas, oil and NGL reservoirs in Marcellus Shale, Utica and the Upper Devonian, are referred to as Southwest Appalachia.As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s total proved reserves increased 7% to 12.7 Tcfe from 2018-end. Moreover it replaced 203% of last year’s production volumes. Of the total proved reserves, 68% was natural gas, while the rest was liquids. The company had 647,589 total net acres, which includes 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia region and 297,445 net acres in the Southwest Appalachia area. The company also has properties in Colorado.Notably, prior to the sale of Fayetteville Shale assets in December 2018, the company had a segment that incorporated natural gas gathering business associated with the properties. Currently, Southwestern Energy’s marketing business comprises substantially all of its remaining midstream operations.In 2019, operating income was recorded at $270 million compared with $797 million in the year-ago comparable period. The company’s total production in 2019 fell to 778 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 946 Bcfe in the year-ago period. Of the total production, 78.3% was comprised of natural gas.