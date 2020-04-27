CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream business, saw its stock exchange 6,353,344 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 895.25k. CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) stock is trading at $7.55, down -4.34 cents or -36.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is $305.8M. Gross Profit is $266.99M and the EBITDA is $237.19M.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is 895.25k compared to 1.21M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM). Approximately 2.92% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) stock is 1.73, indicating its 10.22% to 11.02% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CNXM’s short term support level is around $5.25 on the downside. CNXMs short term resistance levels are $16.87, $16.32 and $15.39 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CNXM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). CNXM is trading 45.19% off its 52 week low at $5.20 and -55.43% off its 52 week high of $16.94. Performance wise, CNXM stock has recently shown investors -34.58% a slope in a week, -2.83% a slope in a month and -50.75% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) has shown a return of -54.13% since the first of the year.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Key Details:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $677.511M. CNXM insiders hold roughly 53.65% of the shares. On Jan-14-20 Barclays Downgrade CNXM as Overweight → Equal Weight at $17. On Jan-29-20 JP Morgan Downgrade CNXM as Neutral → Underweight at $16 and on Apr-27-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade CNXM as Underweight → Equal Weight at $8 → $14.

There are currently 67.60M shares in the float and 86.14M shares outstanding. There are 2.92% shares short in CNXMs float. The industry rank for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is 83 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 33% .

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Fundamentals Statistics:

CNXM last 2 years revenues have increased from $305,797 to $305,797 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.50 and a profit of 1.20% next year. The growth rate on CNXM this year is -20.90 compared to an industry -16.20. CNXMs next year’s growth rate is 8.81 compared to an industry 10.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.66 compared to an industry of 1.40 and CNXMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.17 compared to an industry of 3.01. CNXM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.42.

About CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM):

CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA.