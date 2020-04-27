Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock trade 6,765,160 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.13M. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is changing hands at $14.40, up 0.75 cents or +5.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is $214.97k. Gross Profit is $102.54k and the EBITDA is $-5.83M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 13.13M compared to 13.19M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX). Approximately 22.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is indicating its 10.31% to 12.01% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CODX’s short term support levels are around $13.71, $10.70 and $8.63 on the downside. CODXs short term resistance levels are $21.67 and $15.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CODX has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.15) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). CODX is trading 1974.93% off its 52 week low at $0.69 and -33.79% off its 52 week high of $21.75. Performance wise, CODX stock has recently shown investors 10.01% a surge in a week, 60.71% a surge in a month and 665.96% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has shown a return of 1508.58% since the beginning of the year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Key Data:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $395.117M. CODX insiders hold roughly 24.21% of the shares. On Mar-03-20 Maxim Group Downgrade CODX as Buy → Hold and on Mar-09-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CODX as Buy at $4 → $20.

There are currently 20.80M shares in the float and 26.89M shares outstanding. There are 22.76% shares short in CODXs float. The industry rank for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 56 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Fundamental Evaluation:

CODX last 2 years revenues have increased from $214.974 to $214.974 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a loss of -130.00% next year. The growth rate on CODX this year is -313.89 compared to an industry 2.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 143.77 compared to an industry of 3.19 CODX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX):

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States.