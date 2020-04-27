Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General corporation, saw its stock exchange 10,461,464 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 14.82M. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stock is changing hands at $62.25, up 1.3 cents or +2.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $26.14B. Gross Profit is $18.93B and the EBITDA is $8.74B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 14.82M compared to 16.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). Approximately 1.21% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stock is 0.75, indicating its 2.23% to 2.95% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BMY’s short term support levels are around $57.96, $54.35 and $46.40 on the downside. BMYs short term resistance levels are $76.38, $67.63 and $62.74 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BMY has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16). BMY is trading 46.54% off its 52 week low at $42.48 and -8.91% off its 52 week high of $68.34. Performance wise, BMY stock has recently shown investors 2.72% a surge in a week, 26.14% a surge in a month and -2.98% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has shown a return of -3.02% since the start of the year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Key Details:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $140.838B. BMY insiders hold roughly 0.11% of the shares. On Feb-27-20 Barclays Initiated BMY as Equal Weight at $69. On Mar-23-20 Societe Generale Downgrade BMY as Buy → Hold at $50 and on Apr-02-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade BMY as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $64.

There are currently 2.26B shares in the float and 2.26B shares outstanding. There are 1.21% shares short in BMYs float. The industry rank for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 63 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Fundamental Evaluation:

BMY last 2 years revenues have increased from $26,145,000 to $26,145,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.48 and a profit of 19.66% next year. The growth rate on BMY this year is 30.06 compared to an industry 4.70. BMYs next year’s growth rate is 20.00 compared to an industry 6.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 26.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.81. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.68 compared to an industry of 4.18 and BMYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.18 compared to an industry of 11.44. BMY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.48.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY):

New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb is a one of the leading global specialty biopharmaceutical companies focused on the development of treatments targeting serious diseases. Backed by its blockbuster immune-oncology drug, Opdivo, Bristol-Myers has a strong oncology portfolio, consisting of other drugs like Revlimid, Sprycel, Yervoy and Empliciti. Beyond oncology, the company has important immunology and cardiovascular drugs like Orencia and Eliquis, which diversify its portfolio. Notably, in the cardiovascular space, Eliquis is now the global leading oral anti-coagulant drug. The company continues to experience growth in both the Eliquis brand and the market, while also advancing its Factor XIa inhibitor program..After the sale of the global Diabetes business to AstraZeneca (February 2014) and the discontinuation of discovery research efforts in virology (February 2016), Bristol-Myers is focusing solely on research in core therapeutic areas like oncology, immuno-oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, fibrosis and genetically defined diseases.The acquisition of Celgene Corporation for $74 billion in November 2019 has strengthened its portfolio. The combined company is well positioned to address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory, immunologic, cardiovascular or fibrotic diseases through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities. In 2019, Bristol-Myers received regulatory approvals for Reblozyl and Inrebic and submitted a regulatory application for liso-cel targeting diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma.Bristol-Myers reported revenues of $26.1 billion in 2019, up 16% from 2018. Opdivo sales came in at $7.2 billion and Eliquis sales came in at $7.9 billion.