Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), a Consumer Cyclical Department Stores corporation, saw its stock trade 15,952,462 shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.06M. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stock is trading at $18.60, up 2.8 cents or +17.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $19.97B. Gross Profit is $7.83B and the EBITDA is $2.13B.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is 11.06M compared to 7.23M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). Approximately 12.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stock is 1.62, indicating its 11.12% to 11.65% more volatile than the overall market.

KSS is trading 70.80% off its 52 week low at $10.89 and -74.70% off its 52 week high of $73.51. Performance wise, KSS stock has recently shown investors 9.03% an increase in a week, 3.56% an increase in a month and -58.37% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has shown a return of -63.49% since the first of the year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Key Evaluation:

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.888B. KSS insiders hold roughly 1.15% of the shares. On Jan-09-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade KSS as Buy → Neutral at $50. On Jan-10-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated KSS as Market Perform at $48 → $45 and on Mar-04-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated KSS as Market Perform at $45 → $42.

There are currently 152.82M shares in the float and 154.00M shares outstanding. There are 12.35% shares short in KSSs float. The industry rank for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is 170 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Key Fundamentals:

KSS last 2 years revenues have increased from $19,974,000 to $19,974,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.17 and a profit of 370.20% next year. The growth rate on KSS this year is -74.07 compared to an industry -74.10. KSSs next year’s growth rate is 158.73 compared to an industry 31.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 35.39 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.45 compared to an industry of 0.42 and KSSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.47 compared to an industry of 1.72. KSS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.20.

About Kohl’s Corporation (KSS):

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, Kohl’s Corp. is a U.S. based department store chain that operates specialty department stores and an e-commerce site in the U.S.As of Nov 19, 2019, Kohl’s operated more than 1,100 stores across 49 states.These offer moderately-priced apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; beauty and home articles. The department store appeals to middle-class consumers as it sells discounted branded and private label clothing and home goods.The company’s merchandise includes both national brands and private and exclusive brands that are available only at Kohl’s. National brands including Dockers, Levi’s, Columbia Sportswear, Reebok, Champion, Oshkosh, Pfatzgraff, and KitchenAid generally have higher selling prices, but lower gross margins, than private and exclusive brands. Kohl’s private brands include Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO and Sonoma Goods for Life.Despite having lower selling prices, private brands generally have higher gross margins than exclusive and national brands. Exclusive brands including Food Network, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Rock & Republic and Simply Vera Vera Wang are developed and marketed through agreements with nationally-recognized brands.In addition, Kohl’s also offers online shopping. Its website features a selection of items and categories beyond what is available in stores, with a primary focus on extended sizes, product line extensions and web-exclusive product lines.