Coty Inc. (COTY), a Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products corporation, saw its stock trade 15,455,463 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.64M. Coty Inc. (COTY) stock is trading at $5.44, down -0.83 cents or -13.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Coty Inc. (COTY) is $8.39B. Gross Profit is $5.35B and the EBITDA is $1.36B.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Coty Inc. (COTY) is 5.64M compared to 7.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Coty Inc. (COTY) has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Coty Inc. (COTY). Approximately 7.05% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Coty Inc. (COTY) stock is 1.14, indicating its 10.31% to 11.01% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

COTY is trading 80.13% off its 52 week low at $3.02 and -61.51% off its 52 week high of $14.14. Performance wise, COTY stock has recently shown investors -4.23% a pullback in a week, -18.56% a pullback in a month and -46.72% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Coty Inc. (COTY) has shown a return of -51.64% since the first of the year.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Key Figures:

Coty Inc. (COTY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.138B. COTY insiders hold roughly 63.21% of the shares. On Oct-23-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated COTY as Neutral at $11 → $13. On Mar-23-20 DA Davidson Upgrade COTY as Neutral → Buy at $13 → $6 and on Apr-27-20 DA Davidson Downgrade COTY as Buy → Neutral at $6.

There are currently 280.04M shares in the float and 717.05M shares outstanding. There are 7.05% shares short in COTYs float. The industry rank for Coty Inc. (COTY) is 210 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

Coty Inc. (COTY) Key Fundamentals:

COTY last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,648,500 to $8,393,800 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Coty Inc. (COTY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 37.82% next year. The growth rate on COTY this year is -44.62 compared to an industry -9.40. COTYs next year’s growth rate is 44.44 compared to an industry 7.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.06 compared to an industry of 2.21 and COTYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.86 compared to an industry of 15.91. COTY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.01.

About Coty Inc. (COTY):

New York-based Coty Inc., along with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company sells its products through retailers, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent and chain drug stores and pharmacies, upscale perfumeries, upscale and mid-tier department stores, nail salons, specialty retailers, duty-free shops and traditional food, and drug and mass retailers. It also markets products under the Astor, Coty, Joop!, Jovan, Manhattan, and N.Y.C. New York Color brands.After the P&G Beauty Business acquisition in Oct 2016, the company reorganized its business into three new divisions:Luxury division (38% of fiscal 2019 sales) is focused on prestige fragrances, premium skin care and premium cosmetics. Some of the brands under this segment include Burberry, Hugo Boss, Escada, Gucci, Chloe, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Tiffany, Davidoff, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Lacoste and Calvin Klein among others. Consumer Beauty division (41% of fiscal 2019 sales) is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care. The segment includes brands such as Nautica, Jovan, Enrique, Cover Girl, Clairol, Wella, Younique, Max Factor, Mexx, Risque, Stetson, Sally Hansen, Adidas, Beckham and Beyonce among others. Professional Beauty division (21% of fiscal 2019 sales) is focused on hair and nail care products for professionals. This division incorporates Clairol Professional, ghd (Good Hair Day), Kadus Professional, Nioxin, OPI, Sebastian, Wella Professional, Sassoon Professional, System Professional and Londa Professional.Additionally, in connection with the company’s acquisition of the P&G Beauty Business, Coty reorganized its geographical structure into three regions: North America (Canada and the United States), Europe and ALMEA (Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Australia).