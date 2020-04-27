Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), a Consumer Defensive Discount Stores corporation, saw its stock exchange 2,020,576 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.18M. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) stock is quoted at $310.55, up 5.15 cents or +1.69% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is $158.35B. Gross Profit is $19.82B and the EBITDA is $6.48B.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 3.18M compared to 3.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has a 50-day moving average of $299.19 and a 200-day moving average of $301.34. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Approximately 1.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) stock is 0.76, indicating its 2.55% to 2.89% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, COST’s short term support levels are around $310.41, $306.10 and $302.00 on the downside. COSTs short term resistance levels are $324.08, $320.94 and $314.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, COST has short term rating of Neutral (-0.01), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16). COST is trading 33.25% off its 52 week low at $233.05 and -4.52% off its 52 week high of $325.26. Performance wise, COST stock has recently shown investors -2.32% a cutback in a week, 10.57% a greater amount in a month and 0.01% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has shown a return of 5.66% since the beginning of the year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Key Details:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $137.133B. COST insiders hold roughly 0.23% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Gordon Haskett Upgrade COST as Accumulate → Buy, On Mar-31-20 Wolfe Research Initiated COST as Peer Perform and on Apr-15-20 Citigroup Resumed COST as Neutral at $305 → $310.

There are currently 440.58M shares in the float and 447.39M shares outstanding. There are 1.08% shares short in COSTs float. The industry rank for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 143 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Fundamental Research:

COST last 2 years revenues have increased from $152,703,000 to $158,350,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.07 and a profit of 8.13% next year. The growth rate on COST this year is 6.59 compared to an industry -16.20. COSTs next year’s growth rate is 7.22 compared to an industry 23.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 37.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.48. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.07 compared to an industry of 4.86 and COSTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 26.67 compared to an industry of 13.99. COST fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 8.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.05.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST):

Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corporation sells high volumes of foods and general merchandise (including household products and appliances) at discounted prices through membership warehouses. It is one of the largest warehouse club operators in the United States. The company also operates e-commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Korea, Taiwan and Japan.The company’s warehouses offer an array of low-priced nationally branded and select private labeled products in a wide range of merchandise categories. Costco offers three types of memberships to its customers: Business, Gold Star (individual), and Executive.As of April 16, 2020, Costco operates 787 warehouses, comprising 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France and China.Costco generates revenue from two sources: 1) Store sales (Net sales; 97.8% of fiscal 2019 total revenue) and 2) Membership fees (MFI; 2.2% of fiscal 2019 total revenue).Costco offers myriad varieties of food products as well as a vast range of household and lifestyle products, stationeries and appliances. The company also sells gasoline to customers at cheap prices and offers merchandise in the following categories:1) Food and Sundries (including dry foods, packaged foods, groceries, snack foods, candy, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, andcleaning supplies)2) Hardlines (including major appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio)3) Fresh Foods (including meat, produce, deli, and bakery)4) Softlines (including apparel and small appliances)5) Ancillary (including gasoline and pharmacy businesses).