Kellogg Company (K), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,884,060 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.09M. Kellogg Company (K) stock is trading at $64.10, down -0.4 cents or -0.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Kellogg Company (K) is $13.58B. Gross Profit is $4.43B and the EBITDA is $2.17B.

Kellogg Company (K) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kellogg Company (K) is 2.09M compared to 2.62M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Kellogg Company (K) has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Kellogg Company (K). Approximately 3.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Kellogg Company (K) stock is 0.59, indicating its 2.48% to 3.65% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, K’s short term support levels are around $63.96, $61.42 and $59.86 on the downside. Ks short term resistance levels are $70.88, $69.19 and $67.61 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, K has short term rating of Neutral (0.03), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). K is trading 24.85% off its 52 week low at $51.34 and -9.78% off its 52 week high of $71.05. Performance wise, K stock has recently shown investors -1.41% a reduction in a week, 14.12% a higher demand in a month and -7.56% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Kellogg Company (K) has shown a return of -7.32% since the 1st of this year.

Kellogg Company (K) Key Evaluation:

Kellogg Company (K) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $21.954B. K insiders hold roughly 0.69% of the shares. On Jan-22-20 Jefferies Initiated K as Hold, On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated K as Hold and on Mar-18-20 Bernstein Upgrade K as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $51 → $66.

There are currently 340.13M shares in the float and 343.45M shares outstanding. There are 3.08% shares short in Ks float. The industry rank for Kellogg Company (K) is 44 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Kellogg Company (K) Key Fundamentals:

K last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,578,000 to $13,578,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (K) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.95 and a profit of 3.56% next year. The growth rate on K this year is -2.28 compared to an industry -4.70. Ks next year’s growth rate is 3.38 compared to an industry 19.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.06 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.62 compared to an industry of 2.05 and Ks price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.95 compared to an industry of 11.47. K fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.85 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.93.

About Kellogg Company (K):

Headquartered in Battle Creek, MI, Kellogg Company (K) manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods (including cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods), and savory snacks. The company has a balanced portfolio of cereal and snack products.Kellogg’s products are manufactured in 20 countries and marketed across 180 nations. Principal markets for the products offered include the United States and United Kingdom.We note that earlier the company reported results under seven segments namely; U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The U.S. Snacks unit includes items such as crackers, cookies, cereal bars, savory snacks and fruit-flavored snacks. The U.S. Morning Foods unit consist of mainly cereals and toaster pastries. U.S. Specialty Channels consists of food away from home channels, including food service, convenience, vending and food manufacturing. Further, the North America Other unit includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi, Canada, and RX operating segments. The remining segments are based on geographical locations, namely; Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Northern Africa.Concurrent to its fourth-quarter 2018 results, Kellogg unveiled some changes related to its segments for 2019. As part of its efforts to reorganize its North America region, the sub divisions – U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels and North America Other – have been removed.Further, the company has transferred its Middle East, Turkey and North African businesses from Kellogg Europe to Kellogg Asia-Pacific. Kellogg Asia-Pacific has been rechristened as Kellogg Asia, Middle East & Africa. As per these changes, the company now reports its quarterly outcomes under four segments, namely; North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia, Middle East & Africa or AMEA region.In 2019, the company generated sales of $13.6 billion (61.8% from North America, 15.4% from Europe, 6.9% from Asia-Pacific and 15.9% from Latin America).