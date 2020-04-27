Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services organization, saw its stock exchange 4,399,570 common shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.15M. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) stock is quoted at $66.57, up 3.2 cents or +5.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is $12.07B. Gross Profit is $9.9B and the EBITDA is $1.32B.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is 5.15M compared to 4.53M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE). Approximately 8.04% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) stock is 1.44, indicating its 6.49% to 7.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, EXPE’s short term support levels are around $61.75, $54.16 and $49.32 on the downside. EXPEs short term resistance levels are $138.72, $124.05 and $113.21 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EXPE has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). EXPE is trading 63.32% off its 52 week low at $40.76 and -53.77% off its 52 week high of $144.00. Performance wise, EXPE stock has recently shown investors 5.30% a rise in a week, 1.03% a rise in a month and -40.64% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has shown a return of -38.44% since the first of the year.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Key Figures:

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.319B. EXPE insiders hold roughly 0.70% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 Goldman Downgrade EXPE as Neutral → Sell at $126 → $50. On Apr-01-20 Argus Downgrade EXPE as Buy → Hold and on Apr-24-20 JMP Securities Upgrade EXPE as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $92.

There are currently 133.52M shares in the float and 135.68M shares outstanding. There are 8.04% shares short in EXPEs float. The industry rank for Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is 64 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Key Fundamentals:

EXPE last 2 years revenues have increased from $12,067,000 to $12,067,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.92 and a profit of 266.58% next year. The growth rate on EXPE this year is -79.84 compared to an industry -4.40. EXPEs next year’s growth rate is 358.06 compared to an industry 26.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 27.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 28.31. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.71 compared to an industry of 4.20 and EXPEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.99 compared to an industry of 17.31. EXPE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.90.

About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE):

Bellevue, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. is one of the largest online travel companies in the world. The company’s web portals focus on travel planning, travel purchases and travel experience sharing thus bringing suppliers and consumers of travel-related services together.Along with destination and flight plan choices, the websites also provide details of the places to be visited, maps, local restaurants, things to do, cruises, special offers and consumer reviews so prospective customers can view their options, partake in offers, check reviews and book according to their preferences.The company generated $12.1 billion of revenues in 2019, of which 78.1% was from the core business. trivago, Egencia and Vrbo accounted 7.8%, 5.1% and 11.1%, respectively. Further, the new segment called Corporate comprising Bodybuilding.com, which was acquired in 2019, accounted for 0.5% of total revenues.Under the Merchant model (53.5% of revenues), the company takes over the marketing functions of its supplier and directly sells to customers. Under the Agency model (26.3%), the company acts as an agent accepting bookings from customers and transferring them to the relevant airline, hotel, car rental company or cruise line for a commission. The Advertising & Media (Trivago and the Media Solutions Group) segment contributed 9.1% of the revenues..The most popular corporate brands include Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Venere, TripAdvisor.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Egencia and Vrbo.To support these brands, the company operates many technology platforms. Its Brand Expedia platform supports Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CheapTickets, ebookers, Expedia Local Expert and certain parts of Hotwire.The Hotels.com technology platform supports Hotels.com and EAN, the hotel-only offerings of the company.Around 56.9% of total revenues were generated domestically, with the international locations contributing 43.1%. The largest peer companies are Priceline.com, as well as international players like MakeMyTrip, Ctrip and Qunar.In March 2019, Expedia Group rebranded HomeAway as Vrbo.