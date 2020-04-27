Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), a Real Estate REIT—Specialty business, saw its stock exchange 1,475,015 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.82M. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) stock is quoted at $161.61, up 1.06 cents or +0.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is $5.76B. Gross Profit is $3.78B and the EBITDA is $3.1B.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is 1.82M compared to 2.69M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI). Approximately 1.93% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) stock is 0.36, indicating its 2.28% to 4.48% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CCI’s short term support levels are around $151.87, $148.46 and $142.58 on the downside. CCIs short term resistance levels are $171.68, $167.56 and $161.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CCI has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). CCI is trading 41.54% off its 52 week low at $114.18 and -4.23% off its 52 week high of $168.75. Performance wise, CCI stock has recently shown investors -3.26% a reduction in a week, 26.30% an increase in a month and 7.81% an increase in the past quarter. Furthermore, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has shown a return of 13.69% since the 1st of this year.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Key Data:

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $67.351B. CCI insiders hold roughly 0.42% of the shares. On Apr-12-19 Guggenheim Downgrade CCI as Buy → Neutral, On Aug-01-19 JP Morgan Upgrade CCI as Neutral → Overweight at $125 → $150 and on Aug-14-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated CCI as Buy at $133 → $151.

There are currently 414.56M shares in the float and 423.55M shares outstanding. There are 1.93% shares short in CCIs float. The industry rank for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is 81 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Fundamental Evaluation:

CCI last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,763,000 to $5,837,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.49 and a profit of 23.08% next year. The growth rate on CCI this year is 8.08 compared to an industry -6.30. CCIs next year’s growth rate is 9.59 compared to an industry 7.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 25.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.41 compared to an industry of 1.18 and CCIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 27.58 compared to an industry of 9.92. CCI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.49.

About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI):

Houston-based Crown Castle International Corp. is a leading independent operator of wireless communication towers in the United States. In addition to leasing antenna space to wireless carriers, Crown Castle provides network design, radio frequency engineering and site development services. The company is engaged in ownership, management and leasing of more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells, and fiber solutions which are spread across key markets in the nation.On Sep 9, 2013, the board of directors of Crown Castle approved the steps needed to reorganize the company to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax purposes. Crown Castle became a REIT on Jan 1, 2014.Crown Castle reports in two business segments:Site Rental (88.3% of net revenues in 2019) : This segment leases and licenses antenna spaces on Crown Castle controlled towers predominantly to wireless carriers under long-term contracts. Wireless carriers place their antennas and other equipment in the tower and also acquire lease access to Crown Castle’s distributed antenna systems for the transmission of a variety of wireless signals related to voice, data, and video transmission.Services and Other (11.7%) : This segment provides various services related to antenna installations & subsequent augmentation, network design & site selection, site acquisition, and site development.Note: All EPS numbers presented in this report represent funds from operations (FFO) per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation, and amortization and other non-cash expenses to net income.