Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock exchange 10,997,383 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.09M. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock is trading at $17.53, up 1.94 cents or +12.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $88.93M..

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is 5.09M compared to 6.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). Approximately 18.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock is indicating its 6.88% to 7.83% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

CGC is trading 94.78% off its 52 week low at $9.00 and -66.76% off its 52 week high of $52.74. Performance wise, CGC stock has recently shown investors 15.56% a spike in a week, 15.63% a spike in a month and -18.69% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has shown a return of -16.88% since the 1st of this year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Key Figures:

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.062B. CGC insiders hold roughly 78.50% of the shares. On Dec-12-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterated CGC as Neutral at $18.90 → $27. On Jan-28-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade CGC as Market Perform → Outperform and on Apr-16-20 Jefferies Upgrade CGC as Underperform → Hold at $17.30 → $15.60.

There are currently 219.25M shares in the float and 349.65M shares outstanding. There are 18.08% shares short in CGCs float. The industry rank for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is 31 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Fundamental Figures:

CGC last 2 years revenues have increased from $226,341 to $384,909 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on CGC this year is -180.50 compared to an industry 2.60. CGCs next year’s growth rate is 80.94 compared to an industry 26.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.29 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.30 compared to an industry of 3.29 CGC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.27.

About Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC):

Canopy Growth Corporation is a cannabis company. It offers dry cannabis and oil products primarily under the Tweed brand. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.