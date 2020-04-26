AT&T Inc. (T), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 35,567,748 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 37.33M. AT&T Inc. (T) stock is quoted at $29.71, up 0.21 cents or +0.71% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AT&T Inc. (T) is $179.14B. Gross Profit is $97.05B and the EBITDA is $52.91B.

AT&T Inc. (T) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of AT&T Inc. (T) is 37.33M compared to 48.26M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, AT&T Inc. (T) has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of AT&T Inc. (T). Approximately 1.79% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of AT&T Inc. (T) stock is 0.68, indicating its 3.19% to 3.55% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, T’s short term support levels are around $27.46 and $26.77 on the downside. Ts short term resistance levels are $38.90, $37.12 and $36.32 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, T has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.72) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.47). T is trading 13.92% off its 52 week low at $26.08 and -25.16% off its 52 week high of $39.70. Performance wise, T stock has recently shown investors -4.87% a lower demand in a week, 4.61% a rise in a month and -22.83% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, AT&T Inc. (T) has shown a return of -23.98% since the 1st of this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Key Statistics:

AT&T Inc. (T) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $211.684B. T insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade T as Outperform → Neutral at $41 → $33. On Apr-01-20 JP Morgan Downgrade T as Overweight → Neutral at $38 → $35 and on Apr-24-20 DZ Bank Downgrade T as Hold → Sell at $26.

There are currently 7.17B shares in the float and 7.31B shares outstanding. There are 1.79% shares short in Ts float. The industry rank for AT&T Inc. (T) is 75 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 30% .

AT&T Inc. (T) Fundamentals Statistics:

T last 2 years revenues have decreased from $181,193,000 to $179,145,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (T) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.80 and a profit of 2.98% next year. The growth rate on T this year is -6.72 compared to an industry 7.30. Ts next year’s growth rate is 6.91 compared to an industry 11.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 25.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.66. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.09 compared to an industry of 1.28 and Ts price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.39 compared to an industry of 5.41. T fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.83.

About AT&T Inc. (T):

Based in Dallas, TX, AT&T Inc. is the second largest wireless service provider in North America and one of the world’s leading communications service carriers. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the company offers a wide range of communication and business solutions that include wireless, local exchange, long-distance, data/broadband and Internet, video, managed networking, wholesale and cloud-based services.With assets like HBO, CNN and TNT, AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner has created new kinds of online videos and opened up avenues for targeted advertisements. The company is also focusing on streaming services with AT&T TV and soon-to-be-launched HBO Max. This is likely to create other avenues to monetize content as it expands 5G coverage in over 80 U.S. cities. The new segments of the company are Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr.Communications (78.1% of total operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2019): This segment includes three separate business units namely, Mobility, Entertainment Group and Business Wireline. Mobility provides wireless service to consumer and wholesale subscribers throughout the United States and its territories. The Entertainment Group provides video, high-speed Internet and communications services predominantly to residential customers in the United States. Business Wireline provides communications services to more than 3 million business customers, including multinational corporations and government and wholesale customers.WarnerMedia (19.1%): This segment represents the various business units of the erstwhile Time Warner namely, Turner, Home Box Office and Warner Bros. It also includes AT&T’s Regional Sports Networks in the Turner division and Otter Media.Latin America (3.8%): The segment comprises wireless services in Mexico and pay-TV entertainment services in Latin America under Vrio. AT&T also owns 41% of Sky Mexico, financial results of which are accounted for as an equity-method investment.Xandr (1.3%): Xandr is AT&T’s advertising and analytics firm, which provides targeted advertising services leveraging data insights. The company aims to create a new option for advertisers and publishers to reach specific audiences at scale in trusted, premium content environments.