Agenus Inc. (AGEN), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 1,435,686 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.55M. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock is changing hands at $2.7900, up 0.01 cents or +0.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is $150.05M. Gross Profit is $-18.29M and the EBITDA is $-57.67M.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is 2.55M compared to 2.45M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4621 and a 200-day moving average of $3.2528. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Agenus Inc. (AGEN). Approximately 11.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock is 2.10, indicating its 7.25% to 7.30% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AGEN’s short term support levels are around $2.65, $2.27 and $1.91 on the downside. AGENs short term resistance levels are $4.50, $4.39 and $4.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AGEN has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). AGEN is trading 53.30% off its 52 week low at $1.82 and -38.95% off its 52 week high of $4.57. Performance wise, AGEN stock has recently shown investors 3.72% a pop in a week, 17.23% a pop in a month and -26.19% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has shown a return of -31.45% since the first of the year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Key Details:

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $450.836M. AGEN insiders hold roughly 19.71% of the shares. On Oct-28-16 H.C. Wainwright Downgrade AGEN as Buy → Neutral at $10 → $5. On Apr-22-19 B. Riley FBR Initiated AGEN as Buy and on Nov-19-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed AGEN as Buy at $6.

There are currently 129.74M shares in the float and 162.77M shares outstanding. There are 11.73% shares short in AGENs float. The industry rank for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is 10 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Fundamental Figures:

AGEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $150,048 to $150,048 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Agenus Inc. (AGEN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.33 and a loss of -2.40% next year. The growth rate on AGEN this year is 53.75 compared to an industry 7.90. AGENs next year’s growth rate is 2.44 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -1.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.38. AGEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.

About Agenus Inc. (AGEN):

Lexington, MA-based Agenus is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of checkpoint modulators, vaccines and adjuvants for the treatment of cancer.Agenus utilizes several platforms and programs for the development of its candidates – Retrocyte Display and SECANT technologies; antibody programs including checkpoint modulators (CPMs); vaccines program such as Prophage and AutoSynVax; and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants including QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon). Additionally, the company expanded its antibody discovery platform by acquiring key antibody asset from Celexion.Agenus has collaboration deals with quite a few companies like Incyte, Gilead, Merck and Glaxo. Through these alliances, as well as its own internal programs, the company currently has more than a dozen antibody programs in preclinical or early phase development. The company has also partnered with Glaxo for its QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant.The company’s revenues primarily comprise non-cash royalty, royalty sales milestone and other fees earned under its license agreements. For 2019, Agenus’ revenues of $150 million were up significantly year over year.