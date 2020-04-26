Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 9,978,860 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.29M. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) stock is changing hands at $9.92, up 1.91 cents or +23.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is $1.46B. Gross Profit is $293.09M and the EBITDA is $-103.95M.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is 4.29M compared to 2.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK). Approximately 10.89% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) stock is 2.65, indicating its 24.84% to 17.65% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, OSTK’s short term support levels are around $9.23, $7.62 and $6.60 on the downside. OSTKs short term resistance levels are $10.93 and $10.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OSTK has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). OSTK is trading 292.09% off its 52 week low at $2.53 and -66.66% off its 52 week high of $29.75. Performance wise, OSTK stock has recently shown investors 7.59% a greater amount in a week, 83.03% a greater amount in a month and 23.08% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) has shown a return of 40.71% since the first of the year.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Key Details:

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $400.032M. OSTK insiders hold roughly 5.65% of the shares. On Sep-10-18 Maxim Group Resumed OSTK as Buy at $75. On Jul-16-19 Maxim Group Resumed OSTK as Buy at $75 → $34 and on Aug-09-19 Maxim Group Reiterated OSTK as Buy at $34 → $40.

There are currently 49.78M shares in the float and 57.19M shares outstanding. There are 10.89% shares short in OSTKs float. The industry rank for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is 64 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Fundamental Research:

OSTK last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,459,418 to $1,459,418 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.63 and a profit of 20.80% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.14.

About Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK):

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories.