Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), a Consumer Cyclical Recreational Vehicles business, saw its stock trade 4,166,769 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.17M. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) stock traded at $18.67, up 0.13 cents or +0.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is $5.36B. Gross Profit is $1.62B and the EBITDA is $834.21M.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is 3.17M compared to 2.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG). Approximately 11.71% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) stock is 1.35, indicating its 4.98% to 8.80% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, HOG’s short term support levels are around $17.11 and $15.34 on the downside. HOGs short term resistance levels are $39.45, $38.20 and $35.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HOG has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.67) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). HOG is trading 30.47% off its 52 week low at $14.31 and -54.34% off its 52 week high of $40.89. Performance wise, HOG stock has recently shown investors -3.51% a pullback in a week, -9.19% a pullback in a month and -47.01% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has shown a return of -49.80% since the 1st of this year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Key Research:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.859B. HOG insiders hold roughly 0.38% of the shares. On Jan-29-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade HOG as Underweight → Sector Weight, On Mar-16-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade HOG as Sector Perform → Underperform at $36 → $17 and on Apr-06-20 Argus Downgrade HOG as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 152.56M shares in the float and 153.87M shares outstanding. There are 11.71% shares short in HOGs float. The industry rank for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is 247 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 2% .

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Key Fundamentals:

HOG last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,361,789 to $5,361,789 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.39 and a profit of 118.03% next year. The growth rate on HOG this year is -60.45 compared to an industry -31.10. HOGs next year’s growth rate is 147.17 compared to an industry 37.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.60 compared to an industry of 2.03 and HOGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.39 compared to an industry of 5.85. HOG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.40.

About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG):

Milwaukee, WI-based Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent entity of company groups doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The two reportable segments of the company are:The Motorcycles and Related Products segment ( accounting for 87% of total revenues in 2019) consists of HDMC that designs, manufactures and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles (currently comprising cruiser and touring models among others) along with motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. HDMC has presence across the globe and segregates regional markets like the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific.Beside motorcycles, the segment offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson Parts & Accessories (P&A) and General Merchandise. P&A products are replacement parts while General Merchandise includes MotorClothes apparel and riding gear.It distributes motorcycles and related products through the network of independent dealers present in roughly 100 countries worldwide. At the end of 2018, the company’ independent dealerships in the United States, Canada, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific were 691, 69, 64, 412 and 299, respectively.As of 2018, the U.S. and European markets accounted for roughly 76% of total independent dealer retail sales of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Apart from these two major markets, other markets that drove the company’s retail sales were Japan, Australia and Canada.The Financial Services segment (13% of the total revenues in 2019 ) operates HDFS that provides financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans majorly to buy Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The segment primarily operates in the United States and Canada.Harley-Davidson is undertaking strategies to grow its rider base worldwide. In sync with the strategy, the company plans to launch 100 motorcycles, add two million Harley-Davidson riders in the United States and grow international business to 50% of its total annual volume. In March, it acquired California-based StaCyc Inc., an entity that designs and sells electric-powered two-wheeled bikes for children.