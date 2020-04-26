Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 8,654,126 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.87M. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock traded at $154.86, down -0.65 cents or -0.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is $82.73B. Gross Profit is $54.6B and the EBITDA is $28.59B.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 10.87M compared to 11.62M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Approximately 0.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock is 0.74, indicating its 2.01% to 3.39% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, JNJ’s short term support levels are around $152.73, $144.46 and $134.86 on the downside. JNJs short term resistance level is $172.04 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JNJ has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.28) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). JNJ is trading 41.87% off its 52 week low at $109.16 and -1.36% off its 52 week high of $157.00. Performance wise, JNJ stock has recently shown investors 1.87% an increase in a week, 29.70% an increase in a month and 4.41% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has shown a return of 6.16% since the start of the year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Key Data:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $408.265B. JNJ insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares. On Dec-19-19 Barclays Upgrade JNJ as Equal Weight → Overweight at $173. On Mar-05-20 Citigroup Initiated JNJ as Buy at $163 and on Apr-22-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade JNJ as Neutral → Buy at $150 → $175.

There are currently 2.59B shares in the float and 2.59B shares outstanding. There are 0.65% shares short in JNJs float. The industry rank for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 63 out of 252 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Fundamental Figures:

JNJ last 2 years revenues have increased from $82,059,000 to $82,729,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.46 and a profit of 17.25% next year. The growth rate on JNJ this year is -11.52 compared to an industry 4.70. JNJs next year’s growth rate is 20.05 compared to an industry 6.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.60 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.85 compared to an industry of 4.18 and JNJs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.44 compared to an industry of 11.44. JNJ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.45.

About Johnson & Johnson (JNJ):

Johnson & Johnson’s biggest strength is its diversified business model. It operates through pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer products divisions. It comprises some 250 subsidiaries, which clearly means that the business is extremely well diversified. Its diversification helps it to withstand economic cycles more effectively. Meanwhile, J&J has one of the largest R&D budgets among the pharma companies.New Brunswick, NJ based J&J’s worldwide business is divided into three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Consumer. In 2019, these segments contributed 51%, 32% and 17%, respectively, to the company’s total revenues of $82.1 billion (up 0.6%).Pharmaceutical Segment – Johnson & Johnson has one of the most diverse revenue streams in the industry within the pharmaceutical division. The company has several multi-million dollar drugs covering a broad range of areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolism, immunology, oncology, pulmonary hypertension and infectious diseases and vaccines. Pharmaceutical sales in 2019 totaled $42.2 billion, up 3.6%.Medical Devices Segment – This segment offers products in the orthopedics, surgery, interventional solutions and vision care markets. The segment posted sales of $26.0 billion in 2019, down 3.8%. The company divested its ortho-clinical diagnostics business to The Carlyle Group for about $4 billion in June 2014. J&J sold its Cordis business to Cardinal Health for about $2 billion in October 2015. J&J sold its LifeScan diabetes device unit to private equity firm, Platinum Equity in October 2018 and its Advanced Sterilization Products unit to Fortive Corporation in April 2019.Consumer Segment – This segment includes a broad range of products covering the areas of baby care, beauty, oral care, wound care and women’s health care, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. The division posted sales of $13.9 billion in 2019, up 0.3%.